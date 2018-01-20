OnePlus 5T Lava Red Edition sale from today: Price, launch offers, specifications

OnePlus 5T Lava Red Edition goes on sale today: The phone will be available on Amazon,in, oneplusstore.in, Croma and OnePlus experience zones in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. OnePlus 5T Lava Red Edition goes on sale today: The phone will be available on Amazon,in, oneplusstore.in, Croma and OnePlus experience zones in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.

OnePlus 5T Lava Red Edition will go on open sale in India starting today, January 20. The Lava Red Edition of OnePlus 5T will be available on Amazon, oneplusstore.in as well as Croma and OnePlus experience zones in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. The Lava Red variant of OnePlus 5T is only available in 8GB RAM+128GB variant, and it is priced the same as the original OnePlus 5T, at Rs 37,999.

Those interested, can purchase the smartphone at three and six months EMI offer from Bajaj FinServ, via the company’s e-store. OnePlus 5T Lava Red Edition buyers can also avail the OnePlus Buyback Offer through Cashify. Under this offer, users will get Rs 2,000 buyback bonus for any OnePlus purchase. Meanwhile, Amazon is offering zero-cost EMI and cashback worth Rs 2,000 to all customers, on the exchange of any old device. HDFC credit and debit card users can avail additional benefits of Rs 1,500 across OnePlus devices, including the Lava Red Edition of the OnePlus 5T.

As part of launch offers, OnePlus has tied-up with Zomato food service app to give limited period discounts to OnePlus users. Under the ‘Red meet Red’ offer, OnePlus users can order a free Coke through Zomato. People will need to add Coke in their final order and enter the code ONEPLUS. The company will give cashback to the user, under Zomato Credits.

OnePlus 5T Lava Red Edition was unveiled in India on January 11. The phone comes with the same specifications as the OnePlus 5T, except for a Lava Red back design. It ships with Lava Red-themed wallpapers. OnePlus 5T Lava Red Edition follows the launch of OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limitd Edition variant, which was announced in December.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 5T features a 6.01-inch Full Optic AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Based on Android Oreo with OxygenOS 5.0 on top, the OnePlus 5T offers Face Unlock and comes with a 16MP + 20MP dual-camera setup. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

