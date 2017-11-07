OnePlus 5T launch on November 16: India sale date, timings, and more

OnePlus 5T will have an early access sale on November 21 at 4.30 pm on Amazon India and oneplusstore.in. (Image source: Evan Blass @evleaks on Twitter) OnePlus 5T will have an early access sale on November 21 at 4.30 pm on Amazon India and oneplusstore.in. (Image source: Evan Blass @evleaks on Twitter)

OnePlus 5T will launch on November 16, confirmed the company. OnePlus has put a video teaser for the launch of its upcoming smartphone. OnePlus 5T will likely feature a bigger display with 18:9 aspect ratio and according to the tagline, the company is promising ‘A New View.’ OnePlus 5T will also launch in the Indian market and the company has confirmed the same to the media. Here’s everything to know about OnePlus 5T and its launch.

OnePlus 5T launch date and timings

OnePlus 5T’s launch event takes place on November 16 in Brooklyn, New York. The event starts at 11 AM ET which is 21:30 hrs IST. It looks like OnePlus is going all out for the 5T launch. The company plans to have a live event at PVR Chanakyapuri, Delhi as well on the same date. Fans will also be able to watch the launch live in select PVR theatres across Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune. OnePlus is selling tickets for the event at Rs 99 on Bookmyshow website from November 8 from 10 am onwards.

OnePlus 5T: When will it go on sale in India, expected price in India

OnePlus 5T will have an “early access sale” on November 21 at 16.30 IST (4.30 pm) on Amazon India and oneplusstore.in. The official sale for OnePlus 5T will start from November 28, says the company. OnePlus 5T could see a price tag closer to Rs 40,000 given the phone will sport a newer display which is edge-to-edge with reduced bezels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. OnePlus 5 starts at Rs 32,999 in India and the high-end 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 37,999. Given OnePlus 3T was priced slightly higher than OnePlus 3, we expect the same with the OnePlus 5 series.

OnePlus 5T launch takes place in New York. OnePlus 5T launch takes place in New York.

OnePlus 5T: What will be the major point of difference in the new phone?

The display is expected to be the major change. According to leak pictures and specifications, OnePlus 5T will have a 6-inch FHD+ resolution display with 18:9 aspect ratio. OnePlus 5 had the same 5.5-inch display we’ve seen the company use on the OnePlus 3, 3T smartphones. A bezel-less display on OnePlus 5T will also mean that the front home button will disappear and according to leaks the fingeprint scanner will shift to the back of the device. The overall design of the OnePlus 5T will be different compared to the OnePlus 5. However, specifications are expected to remain the same.

What are other expected specifications of OnePlus 5T?

OnePlus 5T will continue with the Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB or 6GB RAM along with 128GB and 64GB storage options respectively. The dual rear camera is unlikely to change and it will stick with the 16MP+20MP sensor combination. OnePlus 5T will also likely ship with Android Nougat on board, though the Android Oreo update might roll out before year end.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd