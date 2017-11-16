OnePlus 5T launch today: India release date, price, specifications, how to watch live stream

Here’s everything you need to know about OnePlus 5T launch event, livestream, India release date, expected price, specifications, features, and more Here’s everything you need to know about OnePlus 5T launch event, livestream, India release date, expected price, specifications, features, and more

OnePlus 5T launch is set for today in Brooklyn, New York. The smartphone, which is a mid-cycle upgrade to OnePlus 5, will make its way into India on November. That is when sales for OnePlus 5T start on Amazon and oneplusstore.in at 16:30 IST (4:30 PM). Ahead of the launch, we’ve come to know quite a few things about OnePlus’ upcoming flagship, thanks to leaks.

OnePlus 5T is expected to come with a slight variation in specifications, though the biggest difference could be display. OnePlus 5T is rumoured to feature a 6-inch FHD+ resolution display with 18:9 aspect ratio. A bezel-less display on OnePlus 5T will also mean that the front home button will disappear and according to leaks the fingerprint scanner will shift to the back of the device.

For those interested in watching the OnePlus 5T launch event, the company will livestream the same via its official YouTube page. Additionally, people in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, or Pune can head to select PVR theatres to watch OnePlus 5T global launch event.

Here’s everything you need to know about OnePlus 5T launch event, livestream, expected price in India, specifications, features, and more:

OnePlus 5T launch

OnePlus 5T will launch in Brooklyn New York at 11 AM ET which is 9:30 PM IST. OnePlus had earlier put out a teaser on twitter to reveal the place where OnePlus 5T launch event takes place. The company had asked fans to guess “which city we’re going to party in for the OnePlus 5T launch”. The tweet showed the intersection of West 34th Street and Broadway, which is in Manhattan, New York.

OnePlus 5T: India launch, expected price, sale

OnePlus 5T will be Amazon exclusive in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase in an ‘Early Access’ sale for Amazon Prime members on November 21 starting 4:30 PM. The official sale for OnePlus 5T will start from November 28, says the company. OnePlus 5T could see a price tag closer to Rs 40,000, which is slightly higher than the top-end model of OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5T: What time is the event and how to watch live stream

OnePlus will livetsream its New York event on its official YouTube page as well as its Facebook page. Additionally, OnePlus will host a simulcast product launch event in select PVR theatres across five Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune. Tickets for the event were made available at Rs 99 on Bookmyshow website from November 8 from 10 am onwards.

OnePlus 5T: specifications and features

OnePlus 5T will sport a bigger 6.01-inches display when compared to 5.5-inch in OnePlus 5, and it will be bezel-less having a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. Improvements on the camera front are also expected. OnePlus 5T will get dual 16MP + 20MP cameras at the back just like its predecessor, though it looks like the second lens will come with f/1.7 aperture for better low-light pictures. The front camera is said to be a 16MP one.

OnePlus 5T will run an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (up to 2.45GHz), and it will be available in two variants based on storage – one with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and another with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. OnePlus 5T won’t have a home button, and fingerprint scanner will be present on the back cover. OnePlus 5T will run Oxygen OS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It will sport an andonized aluminum body.

The battery on OnePlus 5T is expected to be the same non-removable 3,300mAh one seen on OnePlus 5. It will come with support for Dash Charge technology. OnePlus 5T is said to weigh slightly more at 162 grams, and it will measure 156.1 x 75 x 7.3 mm.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd