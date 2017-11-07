OnePlus 5T launch to take place on November 16, confirms company

OnePlus 5T smartphone will launch on November 16 in Brooklyn, New York. OnePlus 5T smartphone will launch on November 16 in Brooklyn, New York.

OnePlus 5T, the new flagship from the Chinese smartphone brand will launch on November 16. OnePlus confirmed this announcement on their official US website. OnePlus 5T’s launch event will take place in Brooklyn, New York. The OnePlus 5T event page has the following message for fans of the brand, “Join the OnePlus team in Brooklyn for our keynote and an exclusive experience with the OnePlus 5T.” Sales for the OnePlus 5T will start from November 21 at 9 AM ET, which is 7.30 pm IST, according to the website.

OnePlus will be selling tickets for the November 16 launch event for the OnePlus 5T as well. The tagline for the event states, ‘A new view’ thus hinting and in some ways confirming the bigger, taller display. OnePlus 5T will sport a bigger 6-inch full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio, according to various leaks, reports.

OnePlus 5T is a mid-cycle upgrade to the company’s OnePlus 5 flagship just like the OnePlus 3T was to the OnePlus 3. The 5T will likely stick with all the same specifications as the OnePlus 5, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB/8GB RAM variants coupled with 64GB and 128GB storage.

The rear camera set up will likely remain at 16MP+20MP, though some leaked specifications have indicated the front camera could be 20MP on the new phone. Again we’ll have to wait and see whether OnePlus introduces any changes on this front.

OnePlus has already confirmed it won’t get rid of the 3.5 mm headphone jack on the OnePlus 5T and even wrote a long post patting themselves on the back for this decision. We’ve seen brands like Xiaomi, Google Pixel and of course, Apple’s iPhone series ditch the headphone jack.

What is clear is that OnePlus 5T’s major change will be the display. For users who bought the OnePlus 5, this might come off as disappointing. After all, the phone is less than six months old in the market. A new bezel-less display will also mean the end of the home button on the front and the fingerprint scanner on the front. Rumours claim OnePlus will put the scanner at the back of the phone and won’t remove it entirely.

OnePlus 5T will be Amazon exclusive in India and sales are expected to start in November itself. OnePlus 5 starts at Rs 32,999 going up all the way to Rs 37,999. With the new OnePlus 5T we could see a higher pricing for the new phone.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd