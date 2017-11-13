OnePlus 5T hands-on video shared, reveals display and Face ID-like feature

OnePlus 5T revealed in new hands-on video: Shows bezel-less edge to-edge display and Face ID feature. OnePlus 5T revealed in new hands-on video: Shows bezel-less edge to-edge display and Face ID feature.

OnePlus 5T is supposed to launch on November 16 in New York, but the leaks around the device show no signs of stopping. It looks like OnePlus sent out review units to tech journalists globally, but the smartphone maker forgot to talk about an embargo. First ZDNET Germany put out all the images of the device, then later took them down since the company reminded them of the embargo. The slideshow, which has now been taken down, points out there was no initial embargo mail sent to them, only the review unit, so they went ahead and published it all.

Then lives images of the OnePlus 5T were posted on Twitter, revealing the device’s upcoming bezel-less display. Finally a YouTube user uploaded an unboxing video of the OnePlus 5T, which was eventually taken down thanks to the embargo issues. The unboxing video, which is still available on DailyMotion, reveals the upcoming device in all its glory.

OnePlus 5T will indeed have a bezel-less, edge-to-edge display, though from the video it looks like this will be bigger than the OnePlus 5. Leaks have pegged this to be a 6-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, which means OnePlus 5T will have a 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution. It looks like the QHD+ resolution on OnePlus devices will still take some time to appear.

OnePlus 5T will have no front home button and a rear fingerprint scanner, which is exactly what the leaks have predicted. OnePlus 5T will also see some changes on the front camera and sport the ability to unlock the phone via a Face ID like feature seen on the iPhone X. From the video, it also looks like OnePlus 5T will be slightly bigger than the original OnePlus 5 smartphone.

Other specifications of the OnePlus 5T are expected to remain the same: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB /8GB RAM coupled with 64GB and 128GB storage. It will continue to sport a 3.5 mm headphone jack as the company as already confirmed this in a separate blogpost. There will be no support for wireless charging on the OnePlus 5T and this is not surprising given the aluminium design continues for the new phone.

Overall, OnePlus 5T looks very similar to the OnePlus 5, except this is wider and that display has changed dramatically. OnePlus 5T will go on early sale on Amazon India for Prime members from November 21, 4.30 pm onward. The new phone will probably see a higher pricing compared to the original phone. OnePlus 5 starts at Rs 32,999 going up to Rs 37,999 in India.

