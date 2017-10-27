OnePlus 5T hands-on images leaked, official camera samples teased ahead of launch

Leaked images of the phone have suggested that the phone will feature an 18:9 aspect ratio display and will loose the “home button”. (Image of OnePlus 5 for representation) Leaked images of the phone have suggested that the phone will feature an 18:9 aspect ratio display and will loose the “home button”. (Image of OnePlus 5 for representation)

There have been several leaks and rumours about the OnePlus 5T, but the company has still yet to officially confirm the phone. Now the phone’s alleged hands-on images have been leaked ahead on China’s social media platform Weibo ahead of the launch.

Leaked images of the phone have suggested that the phone will feature an 18:9 aspect ratio display and will loose the “home button”. The 18:9 aspect ratio means the display resolution will most likely sport a 2160 x 1920 resolution while coming with the same set of hardware. Another leaked image of the phone shows off the back of the device featuring a dual-camera setup, previously seen on the OnePlus 5.

Meanwhile, a pre-order page of the phone has appeared on China’s Oppo Mart where images show the OnePlus 5T with thin bezels along with a list of specifications and an estimated delivery. According to the site, the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor and features a 6-inch QHD Full HD+ display. The price is listed as $549 (or approx Rs 37,553, which is significantly less compared to the likes of the Apple iPhone X and Google Pixel 2 XL. The online retailer estimates the shipping will start at the end of November.

Separately, Carl Pei, OnePlus’ co-founder, has tweeted an official camera sample taken from the OnePlus 5T along with the caption reading, “Cool photo, must have come from a great camera”. Pete Lau, CEO and co-founder of OnePlus, tweeted a camera sample showing a great detail in low-light. Along with the image, he said “Impressive photo. Must be a great camera”, hinting that the camera shot was taken from the OnePlus 5T.

Cool photo, must have come from a great camera 😉 pic.twitter.com/DyiULnyTYN — Carl Pei (@getpeid) October 25, 2017

In other news, GizChina.it has shared a screen shot of what appears to be promotional material for the OnePlus 5T, which according to the report will be out on November 16. Further the leaked screen shot hints at the term “Amazon Exclusive” which means the bezel-less phone is likely to be launched on November 16 and India might be one of the first countries to get the device.

