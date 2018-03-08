OnePlus 5T gets Rs 1500 cashback offer: Here’s how it works

OnePlus 5T gets dual 16MP+20 MP rear camera setup with f/1.7 aperture on both lenses. OnePlus 5T gets dual 16MP+20 MP rear camera setup with f/1.7 aperture on both lenses.

OnePlus 5T buyers can now avail Rs 1,500 cashback on their ICICI bank debit and credit cards. The limited period offer will be valid from March 8 to March 14 on Amazon India, Oneplusstore.in and the OnePlus Experience Store in Bangalore. Those interested can also avail no cost EMI offer for three months on purchase of any variant of OnePlus 5T from Amazon. OnePlus 5T price in India starts at Rs 32,999 for 64GB storage model, while the 128GB storage variant costs Rs 37,999.

OnePlus 5T is the company’s latest flagship smartphone and it comes with a Full View display. The phone gets an improved camera sensor for low-light performance, when compared to the OnePlus 5 and Face Unlock feature. OnePlus 5T sports a metal unibody design with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of specifications, OnePlus 5T features a 6.01-inch Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution.

OnePlus 5T gets dual 16MP+20 MP rear camera setup with f/1.7 aperture on both lenses. The Face Unlock feature on OnePlus 5T lets users to unlock the phone by looking at the screen. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, clocked at up to 2.45GHz. OnePlus 5T comes in a 6GB RAM +64GB ROM variant as well 8GB RAM+128GB storage configuration.

OnePlus 5T is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with support for the company’s Dash Charge technology. It uses a USB 2.0 Type-C port for charging and there’s a 3.5mm audio jack as well. OnePlus 5T is a 4G VoLTE-enabled device that supports dual-SIM (Nano) slots. Sensors on the device include Fingerprint, Hall, Accelerometer, G-sensor, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light Sensor, RGB, and Sensor Hub.

