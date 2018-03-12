OnePlus 5T gets Android 8.1 Oreo in open beta 4: Here’s a look at the new features

OnePlus 5T gets Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS open beta 4: Here’s a look at the new features and how to install. OnePlus 5T gets Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS open beta 4: Here’s a look at the new features and how to install.

OnePlus 5T is getting Android 8.1 Oreo update with OxygenOS open beta version 4, according to a blog post by the company. Users should note that this Android 8.1 Oreo update is for those who on the beta version of OxygenOS, and those on the stable build will not see the new update. Those running the open beta on their OnePlus 5T smartphones will get this as an Over-The-Air update.

According to the OnePlus blogpost, the Android 8.1 Oreo update on OnePlus 5T will include some new features, including improved gestures for using the phone. The OnePlus 5T has an 18:9 aspect ratio display with no physical home button on the front unlike the OnePlus 5. The update log includes a new auto pick up gesture, where a user can answer an an incoming call by simply raising the phone. It also comes with general bug fixes and improvements along with more clock styles for the ambient display.

The new update also includes optimised full-screen gesture support on the OnePlus 5T, along with an update to Android security patch for the month of February 2018. It adds new optimisations in gaming mode as well for a more immersive gaming experience, along with power-saving and pausing adaptive brightness when a user is in this mode. It also comes with OnePlus Switch feature to allow users to migrate application data, which will ensure customers can seamlessly switch between device.

The OnePlus 5T update is beta software and the company warns these builds are not as stable as their official OTA, so users should keep that in mind before switching to this version of the OS. Users can also report bugs they find using the bug report forums by posting on the OnePlus forums.

How to flash OnePlus 5T to get Android 8.1 Oreo beta 4

Users can download the open beta ROM for their OnePlus 5T by downloading it from the official website. The downloads are available at http://downloads.oneplus.net/. Once the user has downloaded the file on their PC, they have to then plug their phone into your computer and copy the downloaded .zip file to the phone’s storage. Mac users can rely on Android File Transfer for this part.

Once the .zip file is copied to the phone, the user has to reboot their OnePlus 5T into recovery mode. In order to do this, shut down the phone device and turn it back on while holding the power and volume down buttons simultaneously. This will open the recovery mode.

In this mode, the user has to choose “Install from internal storage/Install from local” as the option and find the .zip file and click on “Install” to confirm. OnePlus says users should wait for sometime while the selected build is updated to their phone.

OnePlus also warns that once a user switches to the Open beta, they will not receive the regular Official Stable OTAs. If a user wants to go back to the stable build, then they have to once again do a full install and clean flash, which means wiping off all the data and cache.

