OnePlus 5T gets Android 8.0 Oreo with OxygenOS 5.0.2: Here’s how to download, install

OnePlus 5T Android 8.0 Oreo update with OxygenOS 5.0.2 is now ready for download: Here's how to check for update, install on your phone.

OnePlus 5T, the latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese player is now getting Android 8.0 Oreo with its latest OxygenOS 5.0.2 update. This is the first official Android O update for the OnePlus 5T smartphone, though beta testing has been on since early January. The Android 8.0 Oreo update is being rolled out as an incremental update over-the-air (OTA).

Users in India should also see the update on their OnePlus 5T smartphone, though the company says that only a small percentage of OnePlus 5T phones will get the update today. The broader rollout for OnePlus 5T Android Oreo will start in a few days, says the official blog post from the company.

According to the OnePlus changelog details, OxygenOS 5.0.2 for OnePlus 5T brings Android version to Oreo (8.0), new design for Quick Settings and general bug fixes and improvements. It also includes CPU security patch CVE-2017-13218, and updates Launcher app to v2.2, Gallery to v2.0, Weather to v1.9 and File Manager to v1.7.6.

Users can go to Settings>About Phone>System Updates and check if the OTA update is available on their smartphone. OnePlus 5T users should take a backup of their data before installing the update. It is also better to download and install this update over WiFi, rather than rely on cellular data. OnePlus is also looking for feedback on bugs, issues with the new build and users can submit their responses at http://forums.oneplus.net/feedback/.

OnePlus 5T’s OxygenOS beta OS 3 update added new navigation gestures similar to the iPhone-X where users can activate these from the settings and tapping on the Nav bar. OnePlus 5T has an 18:9 full view display with no physical home button and a rear fingerprint scanner. OnePlus also removed the Clipboard function app from the latest open beta builds of OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. The app faced criticism as French security researcher Elliot Alderson pointed out the app was allowing the company to send user data back to Chinese servers without the consent of the user. OnePlus had denied the claims.

OnePlus 5T starts at a price of Rs 32,999 in India and comes with a 6.01-inch full HD+ display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The smartphone is Amazon exclusive in India and also available on the OnePlus India online store and select Croma stores.

