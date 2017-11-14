OnePlus 5T full specs leaked ahead of November 16 launch: Here’s what changes

OnePlus 5T has a bigger 18:9 display which is 6.01-inches in size with 2160 x 1080 pixels, which comes to 401 ppi. (Image source: Evan Blass @evleaks on Twitter) OnePlus 5T has a bigger 18:9 display which is 6.01-inches in size with 2160 x 1080 pixels, which comes to 401 ppi. (Image source: Evan Blass @evleaks on Twitter)

OnePlus 5T’s full detailed list of specifications features has been leaked online ahead of the November 16 launch. This is the latest in a series of leaks about the upcoming device. A YouTube unboxing video of the OnePlus 5T was also posted, showing the upcoming 18:9, edge-to-edge display with a Face ID like feature as well. While the video was deleted from YouTube, the video is still up on DailyMotion.

OnePlus 5T’s detailed specifications reveal a lot more about the upcoming smartphone. The details were shared on Concept Leaks and it appears to be from a PDF around the OnePlus 5T smartphone. First, the OnePlus 5T has a bigger 18:9 display which is 6.01-inches in size with 2160 x 1080 pixels, which comes to 401 ppi. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top and is an AMOLED one. The original OnePlus 5 had a 5.5-inch full HD resolution display.

OnePlus 5T will run the same Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (up to 2.45GHz) that we saw on the OnePlus 5. Just like OnePlus 5, company’s upcoming flagship will be available in two variants based on storage – one with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and another with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

One big change is the absence on home button in OnePlus 5T, and fingerprint scanner will likely be present on the back cover. OnePlus 5T will run Oxygen OS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Just like OnePlus 5, the 5T will sport an andonized aluminum body.

As for cameras, the OnePlus 5T will get dual 16MP Sony IMX 398 and 20MP IMX 376K dual cameras with with f/1.7 aperture and dual LED flash. A large f/1.7 aperture would mean better low-light photographs when compared to OnePlus 5.

It will support Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) for 4K videos at 30fps, along with 1080p videos at 30fps, and 720p resolution videos at 30fps. OnePlus has added support for slow motion videos as well at 120fps, along with time-lapse. The front camera is 16MP IMX 371 sensor with f/2.0 aperture, which is the same as OnePlus 5. Software improvements for Portrait mode, and redesigned camera UI is also expected in the new OnePlus phone.

In comparison, OnePlus 5 has a 16MP wide-angle Sony IMX 398 sensor with EIS and f/1.7 aperture along with 20MP Sony IMX 350 telephoto camera with f/2.6 aperture at the back. Other features include dual LED flash, Portrait, Pro Mode, and Panorama. It is capable of shooting 4K resolution video at 30fps, 1080P video at 60fps, 1080p resolution video at 30fps, and 720p resolution video at 30fps. Other video formats supported are slow motion 720p videos at 120fps, and time-lapse.

The battery on OnePlus 5T is expected to be the same non-removable 3,300mAh one seen on OnePlus 5. It will come with support for Dash Charge technology. OnePlus 5T is said to weigh slightly more at 162 grams, and it will measure 156.1 x 75 x 7.3 mm. Dimensions of OnePlus 5 are 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25 mm, and weighs 153 grams.

