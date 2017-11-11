OnePlus 5T full specifications, hand-on images leaked ahead of Nov 16 launch

OnePlus 5 is likely to be a slightly better than the existing OnePlus 5, which was launched in June this year. OnePlus 5 is likely to be a slightly better than the existing OnePlus 5, which was launched in June this year.

OnePlus 5T is set to be unveiled on November 16 in Brooklyn, New York. Ahead of the launch, tipster Slashleaks has put out full specifications of OnePlus’ next-generation flagship on Twitter. He also posted a couple of photographs of the upcoming device which will feature a bezel-less display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Notably, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed that OnePlus 5T won’t be getting wireless charging technology support. Instead the company will continue to rely on Dash wired charging technology. OnePlus 5 is likely to be a slightly better than the existing OnePlus 5, which was launched in June this year. Of course, the biggest upgrade to the OnePlus 5T will be the display.

As per leaked specifications, OnePlus 5T will feature a 6.01-inches AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels and a pixel density of 401 ppi. The phone will have 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass on top for extra protection. OnePlus 5T is said to weigh 162 grams, and measure 156.1 x 75 x 7.3 mm. It will run OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Just like OnePlus 5, the 5T will sport an andonized aluminum body. However, fingerprint scanner in the new OnePlus phone could shift to the back of the device. OnePlus 5T won’t have a home button on the front. The phone will be backed by a non-removable 3,300mAh battery with support for Dash Charge technology.

OnePlus 5T will be powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor which can be clocked up to 2.45GHz along with Adreno 540 GPU. It features 6GB / 8GB RAM along with 64GB / 128GB internal storage. Sensors on the OnePlus 5T include: Fingerprint, Hall, Accelerometer, G-sensor, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light Sensor, RGB, and Sensor Hub.

OnePlus 5T will ship with company’s proprietary alert slider in addition to volume rockers keys and power button. OnePlus’ upcoming flagship will support on-screen navigational buttons. OnePlus 5T is said to be a dual nano-SIM device that will feature a USB 2.0, Type-C port along with a 3.5 mm audio jack. Connectivity options include: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 2.4/5 GHz, MIMO 2×2, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and GLONASS. The phone will sport bottom facing stereo speaker like we saw on the OnePlus 5.

