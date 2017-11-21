OnePlus 5T first sale on Amazon India at 4.30 pm today: Price in India, offers, specifications

OnePlus 5T goes on early access sale on Amazon India today at 4.30 pm. A look at OnePlus 5T price in India, specifications and features. OnePlus 5T goes on early access sale on Amazon India today at 4.30 pm. A look at OnePlus 5T price in India, specifications and features.

OnePlus 5T, the new variant of the mid-range flagship from OnePlus will go on sale on Amazon India today at 4.30 pm. Amazon India is hosting an early access sale for Prime members today. So if you do not have an Amazon Prime membership, then you will not be able to buy the new flagship.

OnePlus 5T is available on sale on the OnePlus India store website (oneplusstore.in) and once again this is an early access sale. Users will have to subscribe in order to be notified of when the sale begins. Here are the top points to keep in mind about the OnePlus 5T sale.

OnePlus 5T: Price in India, sale offers on Amazon India

OnePlus 5T starts at a price of Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version will cost Rs 37,999. OnePlus 5T is priced the same as the OnePlus 5 in India. Amazon India is offering Rs 1500 instant discount to HDFC debit and credit card users who purchase the OnePlus 5T. Once again the sale is only for Prime Members on Amazon India and this costs Rs 999 per year now. The open sale for OnePlus 5T will start from November 28 again on Amazon India and OnePlus India store.

OnePlus 5T: Design, Display

OnePlus 5T’s biggest change is the display, which has resulted in some tweaks to the overall design of the phone. OnePlus 5T has a big 6-inch Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2160 pixels) AMOLED display, but this has an 18:9 aspect ratio with reduced bezels. The reduced bezels on the side and bottom means OnePlus has removed the home button from the front of the phone to fit the bigger display. However, the bigger display does not mean OnePlus 5T is significantly bigger in comparison to the original phone.

Dimensions of the OnePlus 5T are 156.1 x 75 x 7.3 mm and in comparison the OnePlus 5 had the following dimensions: 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.3 mm. So OnePlus 5T is just slightly taller than the OnePlus 5 and it retains the same, ultra-slim profile of the previous phone. OnePlus 5T weighs 162 g. Another big difference is that with the OnePlus 5T, the fingerprint scanner has now been moved to the back of the phone, just like we see on Google Pixel 2 phones, other devices on the market.

OnePlus 5T sports a bigger, wider display compared to the OnePlus 5. OnePlus 5T sports a bigger, wider display compared to the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5T: Face Unlock feature

OnePlus 5T does not have a fingerprint scanner on the front, but the company has added a ‘Face Unlock’ feature, which relies on recognising the user’s face to unlock the device. Unlike Apple’s iPhone X, this does not have a lot hardware on the front and is driven by the software.

In our testing, we found the Face Unlock feature to be quick and responsive when it comes to unlocking the phone. Also OnePlus says the feature cannot be used to authorise payments or purchases on the phone. OnePlus 5T’s Face Unlock feature does work in the dark, though the company has promised improvements to this.

OnePlus 5T will officially go on sale from November 28. OnePlus 5T will officially go on sale from November 28.

OnePlus 5T: Rear camera

OnePlus 5T’s rear camera has the same 16MP + 20 MP set up we saw on the OnePlus 5. OnePlus 5T also relies on the telephoto and wide-angle combination to create a bokeh style of image. Except with the ‘T’ version there is a slight change. Now both lenses on OnePlus 5T have a f/1.7 aperture. The lower aperture is supposed to ensure better low-light shots on the OnePlus 5T compared to the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5T: Other specifications

OnePlus 5T is still powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 2.45Ghz coupled with Adreno 540 GPU. OnePlus 5T does not run Android Oreo yet and it is still on Android Nougat 7.1.2 with OxygenOS on top. OnePlus 5T also comes with the same 6GB /8GB RAM options coupled with 64GB and 128GB storage versions. There is no support for a microSD slot. OnePlus 5T has the same 3300 mAh battery as the earlier OnePlus 5 and comes with Dash Charging and relies on a Type-C USB port for this.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd