OnePlus 5T first impressions: A worthy successor for the OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5T, the upgrade to OnePlus 5 is now official. For me, OnePlus has always offered impressive devices that gives the user good value for money. Initially it gave a whole new meaning to the more-bang-for-your-buck category by packing the best of what an Android smartphone could offer, but way below the flagship price tags. Over the years, it has found competition from other brands which thought they could also play this game. But in the last three years since the first OnePlus was launched, the company’s phones are the gold standard when it comes to mid-range Android smartphones.

OnePlus 5T Design

OnePlus 5T from the Chinese startup is more of an upgrade on the earlier OnePlus 5, but looks really different since it drops the home button from the front panel in favour of a 6-inch screen. This is the largest one ever on a OnePlus smartphone. This also makes the OnePlus 5T a tad taller than its predecessor. Also, unlike Apple, OnePlus has not dropped the fingerprint scanner altogether. It has pushed it to the rear, close to where your finger would rest while holding the phone. Also, it has introduced facial recognition to help unlock the phone even without the fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus 5T Facial Recognition

Our first impression of the facial recognition was very good, especially considering that there is no hardware play here. The phone unlocks as soon as it is anywhere near the face and there is hardly any delay. Even in low light the phone was able to figure out the face and unlock. The fingerprint scanner is there as a backup along with the PIN lock, just in case you want to add more levels of security.

OnePlus 5T Display

It will be the screen that you will notice the most while using this device for the first time. This is not a bezel-less design, but the edges are thin and the full Optic AMOLED display is clearly the hero here. Also, the screen gets a 18:9 aspect ratio within a build similar to the OnePlus 5, thanks to a 80.5 per cent screen to body ratio. This is going to be a USP for the OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus 5T Camera

The other significant change is in the camera. Yes, it is a dual camera like the OnePlus 5, but now both the 16MP and the 20MP sensors offer f/1.7 aperture making the rig really efficient in low light situations. Also, this gives a bit of a boost to the depth mode with portraits getting more character than before. The front camera is 16MP.

OnePlus 5T Performance

When it comes to overall performance, the OnePlus 5T has specs identical to the OnePlus 5. So you can expect smooth performance overall. How the existing processor and RAM gel with the new features is something we will look at closely in the coming days leading up to the full review.

OnePlus 5T OxygenOS

The OxygenOS, meanwhile, gets an upgrade and comes with some new features like parallel apps which let you run two accounts of services like Instagram, Facebook, Skype or Whatsapp. This will be useful for those with parallel identities. Also, there is an Apple-like gallery map where photos are listed on a map based on where they were clicked. Users will also be able to swap buttons and customise their icons.

OnePlus 5T First Impression Conclusion

While we will be looking at the device in depth in the coming week, OnePlus 5T looks like a good upgrade over the OnePlus 5 and the changes are not cosmetic or superficial. The new display and improved camera will make this a good upgrade for those on versions of the phone that came before the OnePlus 5. Also, with OnePlus 5T going bezel-less, this is now a clear trend across the smartphone segment and is likely to become the standard in the coming year.

