OnePlus 5T Face Unlock will come to OnePlus 5, says company

OnePlus 5 will soon get Face Unlock, a feature that has been exclsuive to company’s 5T smartphone till now. Face Unlock in OnePlus 5T lets people unlock the smartphone using facial identification. The technology is powered by software, unlike the FaceID in Apple iPhone X that uses a special TrueDepth camera system along with Apple’s A11 Bionic chip and a neural engine to map a user’s face.

OnePlus co-founder posted a tweet ahead of Christmas saying Face Unlock is coming to OnePlus 5 due to “popular demand”. He didn’t give a timeline for when the feature will be available on OnePlus 5 devices. “Due to popular demand, Face Unlock is coming for the OnePlus 5. Thanks for the feedback, and merry Christmas!” read Pei’s tweet.

OnePlus 5 currently relies on fingerprint sensor, embedded in the home button, to unlock the phone. Other security methods include screen lock via password or pattern. In comparison, OnePlus 5T doesn’t have a home button, thanks to its edge-to-edge display. The fingerprint sensor has been moved to the back cover.

OnePlus 5T is a mid-cycle upgrade to company’s flagship OnePlus 5 smartphone, which was launched in June. Both the devices are priced at Rs 32,999 for 6GB RAM+64GB storage model. The higher-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version comes at Rs 37,999. The OnePlus smartphones are Amazon exclsuive in India.

OnePlus 5T was unveiled in October. Most features of OnePlus 5T remain the same as OnePlus 5, except for a full display with 18:9 aspect ratio, an improved back camera sensor for better low-light photographs, and Face Unlock. OnePlus is said to discntinue the OnePlus 5 in favour of OnePlus 5T once the phone is sold out.

Due to popular demand, Face Unlock is coming for the OnePlus 5. Thanks for the feedback, and merry Christmas! — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 24, 2017

OnePlus 5T features a 6-inch Full HD+ resolution AMOLED display, with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone gets 16MP + 20 MP dual rear camera set up and both lenses have a f/1.7 aperture for a better low-light photography. OnePlus 5T relies on the telephoto and wide-angle combination to create a bokeh style of image.

OnePlus 5T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 2.45Ghz coupled with Adreno 540 GPU. It runs Android Nougat 7.1.2 with OxygenOS on top. OnePlus 5T has a 3300 mAh battery, with support for Dash Charging technology. OnePlus 5T uses a Type-C USB port for charging.

