OnePlus 5T early access sale on Nov 24 on Amazon: Price, launch offers, features, etc

This is an open sale and anyone can head over to Amazon India or OnePlusStore.in to purchase OnePlus 5T. This is an open sale and anyone can head over to Amazon India or OnePlusStore.in to purchase OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus 5T will be available via early access sale on Amazon India on November 24. The sale isn’t exclusive to Amazon Prime members, and anyone can head over to the e-commerce site or OnePlusStore.in to purchase the device. Sale starts at 12 PM, and users can click on the ‘Notify me’ option on Amazon to get notified when OnePlus 5T becomes available.

OnePlus 5T starts at Rs 32,999 for 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant, while the higher-end 8GB RAM+128GB storage version is priced at Rs 37,999. People who buy OnePlus 5T using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500. The offer is applicable for EMI transactions as well.

OnePlus 5T price in India and launch offers

Idea is giving a total of 1008GB data for 18 months, where users will get 2GB per day on recharge of Rs 357 for 28 days. This offer is only valid till January 31 2018. Additionally, people can sign in to the Kindle app to get Rs 500 promotion credit for Kindle books. Other launch offers include Rs 250 as Amazon Pay balance to users who stream on their Prime Video app, and free 12 month Damage Insurance by Servify.

OnePlus 5T next sale date

OnePlus 5T went on its first early access sale on Amazon on November 21 at 4:30 PM. However, that was exclusive to Amazon Prime members. The smartphone, which is a mid-cycle upgrade to OnePlus 5, will be available via open sale from November 28 again on Amazon India and OnePlus India store.

OnePlus 5T review: Same price as OnePlus 5, but more value for the user

OnePlus 5T review

In our review, we said that OnePlus 5T is among the best Android phones you can buy at the moment. There is good value for the buyers here as this phone packs much more than the earlier version but still costs the same. So users are not paying extra for the edge-to-edge screen, facial recognition or the better camera.

OnePlus 5T specifications and features

OnePlus 5T gets a 6-inch Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2160 pixels) AMOLED display, with an 18:9 aspect ratio. OnePlus has removed the home button from the front of the phone, and fingerprint sensor has been moved to the back.

OnePlus 5T supports ‘Face Unlock’ feature, which relies on recognising the user’s face to unlock the device. The smartphone features the same 16MP + 20 MP dual rear camera set up we saw on the OnePlus 5. Both lenses have a f/1.7 aperture for a better low-light photography. OnePlus 5T also relies on the telephoto and wide-angle combination to create a bokeh style of image.

OnePlus 5T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 2.45Ghz coupled with Adreno 540 GPU. It runs Android Nougat 7.1.2 with OxygenOS on top. OnePlus 5T has a 3300 mAh battery, with support for Dash Charging technology. OnePlus 5T uses a Type-C USB port for charging.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd