OnePlus 5T put through scratch, burn, bend test: Here’s how it performed

OnePlus 5T has been launched by the company as a minor upgrade to the OnePlus 5. But what really stands out is its 6-01-inch bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Plus, the company has improved the dual rear cameras to produce better pictures in low-light conditions. Now the new OnePlus flagship has also received its first durability test from a YouTuber, JerryRigEverything.

In the five minutes long video, the YouTuber starts with showing viewers what it looks like to scratch OnePlus 5T screen with a knife, which comes with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 coating. He used the Mohs scale to test the level of resistant, and light scratches started to appear at level 6. Deeper marks were seen at level 7. Sensors on the top of the screen and front camera were also scratch-resistant to a large extent as they are placed under the same glass as the screen.

OnePlus 5T does not have a home button, and a circular fingerprint scanner is at the back. The YouTuber notes that the fingerprint sensor on OnePlus 5T is made of ‘invincible’ ceramic material, and is highly resistant to scratches. Keys don’t leave mark at the back cover, thanks to super hard aluminum oxide coating on andonized aluminum body of OnePlus 5T. Dual rear camera lens remain pretty much unharmed when scratched with a razor.

Moving to the burn test, the OnePlus 5T survived for 20 seconds before its display turned white, and never recovered. The smartphone has a 6.01-inches AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels, and a pixel density of 401ppi.

OnePlus 5T does not disappoint in the bend test either. While there’s a slight flex at the beginning, it eventually locks out not allowing the YouTuber to bend the phone any further. The phone doesn’t bend at all, despite putting in considerable efforts. OnePlus 5T passes the bend test from both sides. OnePlus 5T measures 156.1 x 75 x 7.3 mm, and it weighs 162 grams.

“Other than lack of water resistance and lack of wireless charging, this is an incredibly full-featured and useful phone with a price point low enough to benefit customers,” the YouTuber says at the end of the video.

OnePlus 5T durability test video comes ahead of its first sale in India, which remains exclusive to Amazon Prime members. The mid-range flagship device will go on sale at 4.30 pm on November 21. OnePlus 5T is priced the same as OnePlus 5 in India. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of OnePlus 5T costs Rs 32,999, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version can be bought at Rs 37,999.

