OnePlus 5T could launch in New York, hints company’s Twitter page

OnePlus 5T is likely to launch in New York, hints the smartphone maker. (Image credit: OnePlus 5T/ Twitter) OnePlus 5T is likely to launch in New York, hints the smartphone maker. (Image credit: OnePlus 5T/ Twitter)

OnePlus may have hinted that its next-generation flagship, OnePlus 5T will launch in the New York City. In a tweet, the company has asked fans to guess “which city we’re going to party in for the OnePlus 5T launch”. The tweet also shows the intersection of West 34th Street and Broadway, which is in Manhattan, New York. This confirms the launch event will take place in New York.

In the past few weeks, we have been hearing a lot about the OnePlus 5T. So essentially, OnePlus 5T will be an enhanced version of the OnePlus 5, which was launched in June this year. It packs in some extra features to keep up with the competition. And going by the leaked teasers, OnePlus 5T is going to look a lot like the Galaxy S8, Oppo F5 and Vivo V7+. The 6-inch 18:9 FHD+ screen is going to dominate the front of the phone, indicating a departure from the 16:9 display as seen on the OnePlus 5.

While its specifications are yet to be confirmed, the phone is said to feature a Snapdragon 835 processor, either 6GB or 8GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage, and a microSD card slot for memory expansion. OnePlus 5 was shipped with a dual-camera setup, featuring a 16MP main sensor and a 20MP secondary sensor, but the OnePlus 5T might see some minor upgrade on that front. Apparently, the smartphone will feature improved dual 20MP cameras for realistic photographs. Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus, may have hinted that the camera on the OnePlus 5T will be exceptionally good. Lau tweeted a sample image on his Twitter account with the caption “Impressive Photo. Must be a great camera”. The picture is indeed an impressive one and the camera has picked up details really well.

Guess which city we’re going to party in for the #OnePlus5T launch! pic.twitter.com/su68h87kQS — OnePlus (@oneplus) November 5, 2017

Impressive photo. Must be a great camera 😉 pic.twitter.com/rixfXiqaFS — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) October 25, 2017

Other than sharing the camera sample photo from the OnePlus 5T, the company confirmed the device will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, unlike the iPhone X and HTC U11. We also know the fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus 5T will be on the back.

OnePlus hasn’t revealed when it plans to launch the smartphone in the market, although some reports suggest the device will made its debut on November 16. So, let’s just wait until the official confirmation from OnePlus lands on the release date of the next-generation device.

