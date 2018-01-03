OnePlus 5’s OxygenOS 5.0 update with Android O suspended due to bug

OnePlus has suspended the OxygenOS 5.0 update with Android Oreo (Android 8.0) on the original OnePlus 5 smartphone. OnePlus has suspended the OxygenOS 5.0 update with Android Oreo (Android 8.0) on the original OnePlus 5 smartphone.

OnePlus has suspended the OxygenOS 5.0 update with Android Oreo (Android 8.0) on the original OnePlus 5 smartphone. The company has updated its original blog post, which had announced the release of the OS. According to OnePlus, OxygenOS is cancelled due to a bug in the software and the company will instead introduce OxygenOS 5.0.1 with Android Oreo. OnePlus adds in the post that the partial release for the latest OS will go live soon.

OnePlus recently released the Open beta for the OnePlus 5T as well, which is built on Android Oreo (8.0). The open beta can be downloaded by any OnePlus user from the company’s official download forum, though once a user moves to the beta build they will stop getting stable OTA updates. OnePlus also recommends users should back up their data before moving to the beta build of their OxygenOS as in some cases it is more unstable than the other versions.

The OxygenOS 5.0 update on Android Oreo came with some improvements and new features for the OnePlus 5 smartphone. These included optimizations on the OnePlus Launcher, new UI on the camera app and improved optimizations for photo quality. The update also included beauty effect for Portrait Mode on the smartphone. OnePlus also added “Parallel Apps” feature in the System, along with a new design for Quick Settings.

OnePlus’ update also included optimizations for Wi-Fi and battery saver along with the December 2017 security patch for Android. OnePlus has not confirmed when OxygenOS 5.0.1 with Android Oreo will roll out for users. It looks like OnePlus 5 users will have to wait some more in order to get a taste of Android O on their phones.

