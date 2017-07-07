OnePlus 5 DxOMark score is out, and this is behind Samsung Galaxy S8, HTC U11

OnePlus 5 has scored 87 out of 100 in DXOMark test, which means this is still behind the Samsung Galaxy S8+, HTC U11 when it comes to the camera. OnePlus 5 has scored 87 out of 100 in DXOMark test, which means this is still behind the Samsung Galaxy S8+, HTC U11 when it comes to the camera.

One of the big highlights of OnePlus 5 is the dual rear camera setup, and the company has been boasting about it everywhere. Even before the launch, OnePlus had put out camera sample teasers flaunting its quality. Back in March, it also announced a partnership with DxO to enhance OnePlus 5 camera experience. Now ‘DxO Labs’ has put out its camera review of the flagship OnePlus 5 and says the phone has outstanding colours and detail.

For those who don’t know, DxO Labs is popular for DxOMark Mobile photography benchmark test, that ranks smartphone cameras as per their image-capturing capabilities. According to their results, OnePlus 5 has scored 87 out of 100, which is a high score, and puts the phone in the top list. But the OnePlus 5 lags behind the HTC U11, Samsung Galaxy S8, and Google Pixel phones.

Till date, the highest-rated smartphone camera by DxO is HTC U11 with a score of 90. Google Pixel has a score of 89 and is second on the list, while the Galaxy S8 is number three with a score of 88. On the specifications front, OnePlus 5 packs a dual rear camera with a 16MP sensor (24mm f/1.7 lens) as its primary and second 20MP sensor (36mm f/2.6 lens) combined with “lossless digital zoom” feature. Both Sony sensors combine together to offer a 1.6x optical zoom function.

OnePlus 5 comes with a portrait mode, just like the Apple iPhone 7 Plus, and blurs out the background while the keeping the object or person in sharp focus. However, this software side appears to be a bit heavier, where this feature of the OnePlus 5 is concerned. OnePlus 5 doesn’t come with OIS or optical image stabilization either, and instead relies on EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) for the same.

Must Read: OnePlus 5 review: This Android flagship is near perfect

In its review of the OnePlus 5, DxO Labs notes that it “delivers generally good target exposure, ensuring many excellent shots with good tonality, color, and texture” for outdoors good lighting condition. But when it comes to indoors and low-light, the camera is “inconsistent.” While in very low-light conditions, the images are too poor, and “very fine details are lost.” It also notes the phone sometimes has ‘strong loss of details’ in outdoor conditions.

OnePlus 5 is priced at Rs 32,999 in India for the 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage version, while OnePlus 5 with 8GB RAM costs Rs 37,999. This version comes with 128GB storage, but the smartphone doesn’t support a microSD card slot.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd