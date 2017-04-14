OnePlus 5 with model number A5000 spotted on Chinese regulation site: Report

OnePlus will skip the number ‘4’ for its upcoming device, which will be called OnePlus 5. OnePlus will skip the number ‘4’ for its upcoming device, which will be called OnePlus 5.

OnePlus is said to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone in the second half of 2017. Previous leaks have indicated OnePlus will skip the number ‘4’ for its upcoming device, which will be called OnePlus 5. Now, a listing on China Radio Regulation Authority seems to have confirmed the same. Apparently, number ‘4’ is considered unlucky in China, the reason OnePlus decide to jump skip a number in its flagship smartphone series.

According to a report in Android Pure, a new smartphone with model number A5000 has been spotted on the Chinese regulation site. The fact that company’s older smartphones OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T had model numbers A3000 and A3010 respectively; confirms that A5000 is most likely OnePlus 5.

Earlier reports have given out specifications of OnePlus 5 as well. Chinese publication PCPop claims the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will be powered by will be powered an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 along with the Adreno 540 GPU. It is said to pack 8GB RAM. Further, OnePlus is rumoured to feature extremely thin bezels and dual rear camera set-up.

Of course, the leaks need to be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no official confirmation. We’ll have to wait for actual launch to know everything about OnePlus 5. OnePlus unveiled a mid-cycle upgrade to OnePlus 3 in December. OnePlus 3T comes with top-end specifications along with Snapdragon 821 processor and 16MP camera on front as well as rear.

OnePlus 5 remains one of the most anticipated smartphones of this year. The Chinese technology giant has not yet indicated when it plans to unveil its new smartphone.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd