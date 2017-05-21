OnePlus 5 with horizontal dual rear camera setup leaked on Weibo

A new image, claimed to be that of OnePlus 5, spotted on Chinese networking site Weibo reveals horizontal dual rear camera setup. (Source: Weibo) A new image, claimed to be that of OnePlus 5, spotted on Chinese networking site Weibo reveals horizontal dual rear camera setup. (Source: Weibo)

OnePlus 5 is launching this summer, and the company has indicated it will likely be a ‘big surprise’. We’ve come to know a lot about OnePlus’ upcoming flagship phone thanks to leaks. Now a new image, claimed to be that of OnePlus 5, spotted on Chinese networking site Weibo reveals horizontal dual rear camera setup. The latest information comes as a surprise as all rumours surrounding OnePlus 5 in the past, have pointed to a vertical dual camera setup at the back.

Further, LED flash is placed at the right side of the camera unit. The antenna lines are visible at the top and bottom of the back cover. There’s a home button, which will double as a fingerprint sensor. On the bottom are dual speaker grilles and a USB Type-C charging port is placed in between them, in the center.

The image reveals OnePlus 5 in black colour variant, with the phone placed on a bright red background. Interestingly, the picture has the familiar OnePlus logo on top left.

OnePlus 5 was previously spotted on Weibo as well. However, the image looked very different from the latest one as it showed vertical dual rear camera on the device. Plus, there were no antenna lines. The LED flash was placed between the two lenses at the back.

While the previous picture indicated a design change from OnePlus 3T, the same can’t be said for the latest leaked image. What is common in the two images is absence of a 3.5mm headset jack. It is widely rumoured that OnePlus will ditch a 3.5mm headphone jack, and rely on the USB Type-C port for headphones. In the current OnePlus 3T, the headphone jack is at the bottom of the device.

Of course, the leaks need to be taken with a pinch of salt as there’s no way of confirming if they’re genuine, till OnePlus makes an official announcement.

Further, OnePlus 5 is expected to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor coupled with 6GB or 8GB RAM, and a possible 256GB storage version in addition to the 64GB and 128GB versions. OnePlus 5 is also rumoured to be backed by a bigger 3600 mAh battery, along with Dash Charge version 2.0.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has partnered with ‘DxO Labs’, which is behind the popular DxOMark mobile photography benchmark ratings. According to OnePlus, they have done this to improve their smartphone cameras for their capabilities.

