OnePlus 5 will feature Snapdragon 835 processor, confirms company

OnePlus 5 will be powered by Snapdragon 835 mobile platform, both Qualcomm and OnePlus have confirmed. OnePlus’ upcoming flagship smartphone is expected this summer, and we’ve come to know quite a few things about the device thanks to leaks. All the previous rumours have suggested a Snapdragon 835 SoC in OnePlus 5, though there was no confirmation until now.

“#OnePlus5 is coming soon and we couldn’t be more excited that it’s pow5ered by #Snapdragon 835,” Qualcomm said in tweet.

Separately, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, in a blog post confirmed that OnePlus 5 will come with Snapdragon 835 processor. “With the OnePlus 5, our commitment to this philosophy continues. We’re proud to announce the OnePlus 5 will feature the Snapdragon™ 835 processor, which sets the foundation for smooth, powerful, and efficient performance. With graphically-demanding apps, for example, you’ll notice how fast they load and how well they run,” reads the blog post.

Lau, in a series of posts on Weibo also confirmed that OnePlus 5 will have a fingerprint scanner in the front, and not on the back.

Pete Lau’s Weibo post roughly translates as ‘The strongest core on the OnePlus 5.’ Lau also confirmed some other features of the upcoming OnePlus 5. For starters, the fingerprint sensor will stay on the front and it won’t be shifted to the back of the device.

In his post, Lau answered a user’s question around, and appeared to point out that unlike the Galaxy S8, they won’t be shifting the fingerprint scanner to the back of the phone. On the headphone jack, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei posted on Twitter saying, “Why did the headphone jack cross the road?” This was in response to a user asking whether the headphone jack will be missing on the OnePlus 5. Earlier leaks have shown that the headphone jack was missing on the bottom of the device, sparking speculation that OnePlus will ditch this feature.

Pei also tweeted later on “Looks I gotta be more careful with my tweets…” in response to an article which said the headphone jack was safe on OnePlus 5 thank to Pei’s cryptic tweet.

Check out Carl Pei’s tweets below

Why did the headphone jack cross the road? http://t.co/8sSXI8zB8y — Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 19, 2017

Looks I gotta be more careful with my tweets… 😕 http://t.co/JSOhurrze2 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 22, 2017

Further, Lau in OnePlus blog post, wrote that OnePlus 5 will offer flawlessly smooth performance thanks to improved touch latency and additions to OxygenOS. OnePlus used high-speed camera to track screen movements and measure imput speeds, which helped them improve touch latency in OnePlus 5. Plus a new feature in OxygenOS will help users better manage apps.

“The apps you use most are ready to go when you turn on the OnePlus 5. Apps you rarely use are deprioritized and kept from affecting performance,” the OnePlus CEO wrote.

OnePlus recently put out a tweet teasing a new red colour option or a blue-green-purplish combination, for OnePlus 5. The company posted a tweet with four colour options – black, blue-green-purple mixture, red, and gold – asking users, which one should come on the next phone. “What should the color of your next phone be?” the tweet reads.

Lau has promised OnePlus 5 will be a ‘big surprise.’ It could come in 8GB RAM and 256GB variants. The battery on the OnePlus 5 could be 3600 mAh with company’s Dash charge technology. One of the highlights of OnePlus 5 could be its dual rear camera setup, though there’s some confusion on whether this will be aligned vertically or horizontally. Reports also indicate OnePlus could increase the price with the OnePlus 5 thanks to higher cost of components.

