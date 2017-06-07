OnePlus 5 will feature 8GB RAM, reveals Amazon India teaser page code

OnePlus 5 India launch on June 22 at 2 PM, sale on Amazon India at 4:30 PM OnePlus 5 India launch on June 22 at 2 PM, sale on Amazon India at 4:30 PM

OnePlus 5 will feature 8GB RAM, as revealed from Amazon India’s teaser page source code for the smartphone.

Popular tipster Evan Blass first spotted about OnePlus 5’s 8GB RAM through Amazon India landing page source code. He also noted about Snapdragon 835, which company had already confirmed last month.

Blass’s tweet reads, “OnePlus 5 powered by 2.35GHz octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB of RAM will release on 22 June 2017 as an exclusive at Amazon.in.”

This is from the source code of the teaser landing page, here: http://t.co/eZrZANmocK — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 7, 2017

The next ‘Flagship Killer’ OnePlus 5 is now confirmed to launch on June 20, and India launch will take place on June 22, 2pm in Mumbai. OnePlus will exclusively sell the OnePlus 5 on Amazon in India. The sale will start on June 22 itself at 4:30pm, notes Amazon.

OnePlus 5 will be the thinnest flagship smartphone, Lau indicated in a Weibo post. The company sent out an invite on Wednesday. Invite image contains a tagline that says, “Focus on what matters.” Dual rear camera setup is supposed to be the highlight of OnePlus 5, and the tagline probably hints at a superior camera technology for the smartphone.

OnePlus 5 is said to feature a horizontally stacked dual rear camera setup. OnePlus 5 is expected to come with the same 5.5-inch full HD resolution display that we saw in company’s previous phone.

OnePlus 5 image leaked online ahead of June 20 global launch. (Image source: Weibo) OnePlus 5 image leaked online ahead of June 20 global launch. (Image source: Weibo)

The leaks are still coming in for OnePlus 5. First, Android Police put out a picture of the OnePlus 5 revealing horizontally stacked dual-rear camera setup at the back and the front display with Never Settle wallpaper. One of the leaked images of the OnePlus 5 on Monday came from Weibo. It again revealed the phone from the back and the sides, indicating a very slim design and horizontally stacked dual rear camera.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd