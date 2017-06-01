OnePlus 5 will be the thinnest flagship, says CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus 5 will be the thinnest flagship when it launches, is what CEO Pete Lau has claimed on Weibo. OnePlus 5 will be the thinnest flagship when it launches, is what CEO Pete Lau has claimed on Weibo.

OnePlus 5 will be the thinnest flagship, is what OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has indicated in a post on Weibo, ahead of the upcoming launch of the new smartphone. OnePlus 5 is the new flagship from the company, which will launch in the summer, and most people are assuming this means the June timeline. Leaks have also claimed June 15 will be the launch date for OnePlus 5, but so far the company has not confirmed the date.

In his Weibo post, Pete Lau says that when the OnePlus 3 had launched many in the media were talking about how thin the flagship was, but he does on to add, OnePlus 5 will be the thinnest flagship phone. His post says, ” OnePlus 5 I believe it is the thinnest flagship phone, and did not sacrifice other use experience. This is the daily pondering, and constantly adjust the value of the output after 0.05mm,” if you go by the Google Translation.

OnePlus 5 will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and the company has already confirmed this. The OnePlus 5 will thus end up being the first smartphone to launch in India with the Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835; remember the Galaxy S8 from Samsung runs the company’s own Exynos 8895 processor in India.

OnePlus 5 will feature 6GB RAM and 64GB storage along with an option for 128GB storage as well. Leaks have also indicated that the phone could come with 8GB RAM, but we’ll have to wait and see if this comes true. OnePlus 5 will likely stick with the same 5.5-inch full HD resolution display we’ve seen on the OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones.

The camera is where OnePlus is expected to make a big change. According to leaks, OnePlus 5 will have a dual rear camera, but there’s some confusion over how this will be aligned. Reports have claimed OnePlus 5 will have a vertically stacked rear camera, but some leaked images show a horizontal stacked dual rear camera. We’ll have to see how this is done when the final phone is launched. OnePlus 5 will likely feature a bigger 3600 mAh battery with Dash Charge 2.0.

Some reports have also spoken about OnePlus 5’s pricing being higher than the previous phones. Again this is something that is will be closely watched. OnePlus 5 has always made affordable flagships, and so far there’s not enough reason for the company to break away from this trend. OnePlus also confirmed OnePlus 3, 3T will get the Android O update, much to the relief of those who had bought the smartphone.

