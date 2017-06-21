OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Galaxy S8+: Which is the best?

Is OnePlus 5 the best smartphone in its class? We’ve put the OnePlus 5 up against the iPhone 7 Plus and Galaxy S8+. Is OnePlus 5 the best smartphone in its class? We’ve put the OnePlus 5 up against the iPhone 7 Plus and Galaxy S8+.

OnePlus 5 has finally been announced, complete with all the bells and whistles. The company’s priciest phone to date also happens to be come with an impressive build and good hardware, including the latest Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a dual-rear camera setup. Compared to other flagship phones of its caliber, OnePlus 5 is reasonably priced. Though it’s not cheap considering the international price , but it still feels like a great value for what you are paying.

On the other hand, Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus is a ‘no-compromise’ phone. It may not boast a revolutionary design, but it’s an excellent phone nonetheless. As expected from a premium device, it includes a faster A10 Fusion processor, dual-rear cameras,IP67 waterproofing, long battery life, and most importantly a stable software. And yes, it comes with a hefty price tag, considering it’s coming from Apple.

Samsung, too, dominates in the world of premium smartphones. Its Galaxy S8+ is an excellent device with the jaw-dropping look: a screen that dominates the entire front. Being a flagship phone, the Galaxy S8+ boasts top-of-the-line specs, including a variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Galaxy S8+ is Samsung’s best smartphone till date, but the company has also slapped a high price tag, making it one of the priciest phones in the market.

OnePlus 5 will be launched in India on June 22 and is expected to start upwards of Rs 32,999 for the 6GB variant and goes up to Rs 37,999 for the 8GB model. But how does it compare to the competition? We’ve put the OnePlus 5 up against the iPhone 7 Plus and Galaxy S8+

OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Galaxy S8+ Design

OnePlus 5 has a solid aluminum build, with rounded corners. A fingerprint scanner is embedded within a capacitive button on the front of the phone beneath the display. Flip over the phone, and you’ll notice a horizontal dual camera setup in the top right corner. OnePlus 5 comes in two colour options: Midnight Black and Slate Grey. OnePlus 5 isn’t water resistant but it does feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the other hand, the iPhone 7 Plus has IP67 water resistance, but doesn’t feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. Like OnePlus 5, the iPhone 7 Plus offers an aluminum build and a horizontal dual rear camera setup. Both phones look more or less the same in terms of design and aesthetics. Apple iPhone 7 Plus is available in six colours, comprising rose gold, gold, silver, black, jet black and red.

The Galaxy S8+ has a metal frame with a glass front and back, featuring smaller bezels above and below the edge-to-edge screen. The phone’s front is dominated by an all screen, with right and left curved sides. While the Galaxy S8+ features an extra large screen, the phone doesn’t feel large. The Galaxy S8+ is dust and water resistance allowing for 30 minutes of full submersion in water.The Galaxy S8+ comes in three color options: Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Maple Gold.

OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Galaxy S8+ Display

OnePlus 5 comes with a 5.5-inch Optic OLED display, like the OnePlus 3T. The company hasn’t changed the display resolution; it still offers a FHD panel, which results in a pixel density of 401ppi. Meanwhile, the iPhone 7 Plus has a 5.5-inch LED back-lit display with a Full HD resolution for a pixel density of 401ppi.

The Galaxy S8+, on the other hand, has a 6.2-inch display which makes it bigger than both the iPhone 7 Plus and OnePlus 5. The display resolution on the Galaxy S8+ is 2,960 x 1,440, making it much sharper compared to the screens on the iPhone 7 Plus and OnePlus 5. The Galaxy S8+ also supports mobile HDR and it uses an 18.5:9 aspect ratio in landscape view, rather than the standard 16:9 widescreen.

OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Galaxy S8+ Processor, storage and battery

OnePlus 5 is powered by the Qualcomm’s latest 835 chipset. There are two models available, one with 6GB RAM and 64GB of native storage, while the other has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. OnePlus doesn’t offer microD card support on its devices, and its latest flagship is no exception. The battery capacity is 3300mAh.

The iPhone 7 Plus features Apple’s A10 Fusion processor and M10 motion coprocessor. Apple doesn’t disclose RAM information, but the ‘Plus’ moniker is rumoured to come with 3GB. The phone is available in 32GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. Like OnePlus, Apple doesn’t offer a microSD card slot on its devices. The iPhone 7 has a battery life of up to 14 hours.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus uses an Exynos 8995 octa-core chipset. It is a top-end chipset from Samsung, built on a 10nm process. The company does offer the Galaxy S8+ with the Snapdragon 835 processor, but that model is available only in the US. The standard Galaxy S8+ has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The company also offers a special variant of the Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. All Samsung Galaxy S phones come with microSD card support.

The Galaxy S8+ ships with a 3500mAh battery.The phone also has a wireless charging, support, unlike the iPhone 7 Plus and OnePlus 5. The Galaxy S8+ has a slew of extra features like an iris scanner, Gear VR support and the new DeX Station.

OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Galaxy S8+ Camera

OnePlus 5 sports a dual-rear camera setp, which is horizontally stacked like the iPhone 7 Plus. Like the Apple-made phone, there is one main sensor and one telephoto sensor, though OnePlus offers higher resolutions at 16-megapixels and 20-megapixels respectively. The front camera is also 16-megapixels. The device has a dual LED flash, and it can also record 4K videos as well.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus has a dual-rear cameras featuring two 12-megapixel sensors, one wide angle and one telephoto, and the 7-megapixel camera on the front. It also gets a Quad-LED True Tone flash, OIS and 4K video recording capabilities.

Unlike the iPhone 7 Plus and OnePlus 5, the Galaxy S8+ doesn’t feature a dual rear camera setup. It gets a 12 megapixels rear shooter with f/1.7 aperture, OIS and 4K video recording feature. The phone has an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Galaxy S8+ Software

OnePlus 5 runs on the OxygenOS, which is a customised version based on Android Nougat. The iPhone 7 Plus on the other hand runs on iOS 10 and it will be updated to iOS 11 when it launches later this year. Samsung Galaxy S8+ runs Samsung’s TouchWiz, a customised version of Android Nougat. While both the iPhone 7 Plus and Galaxy S8+ feature an AI-based voice assistant, OnePlus 5 does’t come with such feature. Though the phone does support Google’s Assistant out-of-the-box.

OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Galaxy S8+ Price

OnePlus has yet to launch its flagship smartphone in India, so we really can’t comment on the price. However, OnePlus has already announced the price of the phone in the international markets. The 8GB/128GB model costs $539, while the 6GB/64GB model will be available for $479. The iPhone 7 Plus starts from Rs 72,000 for the 32GB model and the top-end model, which comes with 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 92,000. Prices for the Galaxy S8+ start at Rs 64,990 for 4GB/64GB model and goes up to Rs 74,900 with 6GB/128GB variant.

OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Galaxy S8+ Early Conclusion

All three smartphones are excellent devices, offering good performance, excellent cameras and premium designs. So where’s the difference? It’s price, and that really matters at the end of the day. For $539, OnePlus 5 comes with the latest Snapdragon 835 processor, a full metal bodied design, dual rear cameras and 8GB RAM. That’s half the cost of iPhone 7 Plus.

