OnePlus 5 to launch this summer: Report

OnePlus 5 will launch this summer, the company has confirmed to The Verge. Previously, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had indicated in a Weibo post that OnePlus 5 will likely be a ‘big surprise’. We already know quite a lot about OnePlus’ upcoming smartphone thanks to leaks.

With OnePlus 5, the company has skipped number ‘4’ in its smartphone series, as it is considered unlucky in its home country China. OnePlus 5 is a successor to OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. It is rumoured to feature a dual rear camera setup.

A full listing of the OnePlus 5 was earlier spotted on a mobile retail website OppoMart, which showed a vertical dual rear camera setup. The price of the phone is $449, according to OppoMart. But there’s good reason not to trust the OppoMart listing as the site has gotten price as well as specs wrong in the previous couple of instances.

A rendered image posted by India Today revealed a vertical rear camera setup as well. The smartphone is said to sport the same aluminium brushed design at the back along with metal frames, that we saw on its predecessors. OnePlus could go with fingerprint sensor either embedded in the display or in home button for its upcoming smartphone.

Other leaked specifications of OnePlus 5 include: Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB internal memory, a 16MP front camera and a 5.5-inch display. A separate report in Chinese publication PCPop claims OnePlus could come in 8GB RAM variant as well.

