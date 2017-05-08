OnePlus 5 to launch this summer: Design, dual rear camera and everything else

OnePlus 5 is launching this summer ,and here’s all we know so far about the new OnePlus flagship. OnePlus 5 is launching this summer ,and here’s all we know so far about the new OnePlus flagship.

OnePlus 5, the new flagship from the Chinese technology start-up OnePlus, is launching this summer, and yes, it will be called OnePlus 5. OnePlus confirmed this to The Verge, and as CEO Pete Lau has said earlier in a Weibo post, the phone will come with ‘a big surprise’.

We’ve seen quite a few leaks take place around the OnePlus 5, and there’s a lot of interest around this phone. Here are top features that you could expect from the OnePlus 5.

Design

First up, the phone will be called OnePlus 5 because the number ‘four’ is supposed to be unlucky in China. Given the great run that OnePlus had with OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, the company wants to make sure nothing jinxes their next ‘flagship phone.’

On the design front, it doesn’t look like that OnePlus 5 will have too many changes. The all-metal unibody design of OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will continue, though the top antenna lines could be more muted on the rear cover this time.

OnePlus 5 will also sport a dual-camera set up on the back, and there have been conflicting reports on whether this will be stacked vertically or horizontally. One image from IndiaToday showed a vertically stacked rear camera, but reports on Weibo claim this won’t be the case.

Another question about OnePlus 5: Will it remove the 3.5 mm headphone jack? Will it finally add water and dust resistance? We’ll have to wait to know these till the phone launches later this summer.

Display

OnePlus 5 will likely stick with the 5.5-inch Full HD (1080p) SAMOLED display we saw on the previous OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphone. A 2K display is unlikely, and if that happens, it could push up the price of this phone.

Specifications

OnePlus 5 will sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, according to leaks. OnePlus has in the past put the latest high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC in its phones, and it is unlikely they won’t follow the trend with the OnePlus 5.

On the RAM front, some rumours claim it will have 8GB RAM, while others says OnePlus will stick with 6GB RAM. Storage space is likely to continue at 64/128GB, though there could be an 8GB RAM+256GB storage version as well.

Dual camera setup

The dual-rear camera is happening if you go by the leaks. Whether OnePlus 5 will have a set up like the iPhone 7 Plus with a wide-angle and a telephoto lens or instead go for a monochrome and RGB lens, is something we’ll have to wait and see.

Kumamoto Technology on Weibo has claimed the two rear cameras will placed horizontally. Some leaks claim a 23MP rear camera, but again this is not confirmed.

Battery

OnePlus 5 will sport a bigger 3600 mAh battery, compared to the 3400 mAh one we saw on the OnePlus 3T. OnePlus 5 will also come with DashCharge 2.0 support. Dash Charge is OnePlus’ proprietary technology, which allows for the phone to be charged quickly.

Price, Launch

OnePlus 2 was launched in July 2015, OnePlus 3 in June 2016, and given the OnePlus 5 is coming this Summer, expect a June-July timeline. OnePlus 3 launched at Rs 27,999 in India for the 64GB version, and Rs 29,999 for the OnePlus 3T with 64 GB storage. Given OnePlus tends to play in the mid-premium range, the pricing should be in the Rs 30,000-Rs 35,000 rang when the phone comes to India.

