OnePlus 5 to have dual rear camera setup, shows leaked photo: Report

OnePlus 5 might have dual rear camera setup, according to a leaked image put out by India Today. Sensors on the camera are not known, though render reveal a vertical rear camera setup on the left. Further, familiar antenna lines that we saw on OnePlus 3 and 3T could be missing from the rear. Further, the report reveals OnePlus 5 will features the same aluminium brushed design at the back along with metal frames.

The most noticeable features missing from the back is the fingerprint scanner, hinting that OnePlus could go with sensor either embedded in the display or in home button. Fingerprint scanner embedded in to the display is fast becoming a standard for flagship devices, and Samsung Galaxy S8 as well as Xiaomi Mi 6 already have the feature. The same is expected in Apple iPhone 8 as well.

Additionally, OnePlus’ upcoming flagship is expected to feature the latest Snapdragon 835 processor which could be coupled with 6GB RAM and 6GB/128GB internal memory. The front camera is said to be 16MP, same as OnePlus 3T. OnePlus 5 will feature a 5.5-inch screen, though resolution is not known at this point.

We already know OnePlus is skipping the number ‘4’ in its series as it is considered unlucky in China. After OnePlus 3T, which is a mid-cycle upgrade to OnePlus 3, the company will directly jump to OnePlus 5. The smartphone with model number A5000 was earlier spotted on China Radio Regulation Authority. The fact that OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T had model numbers A3000 and A3010 respectively; confirms that A5000 is most likely OnePlus 5.

According to a report in Chinese publication PCPop, OnePlus 5 will be powered by an octa-core processor with the Adreno 540 GPU. It could come in 8GB RAM variant as well. Further, OnePlus is rumoured to feature extremely thin bezels. Of course, the leaks need to be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no official confirmation. OnePlus 5 is expected to launch in the second half of 2017.

