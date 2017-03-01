OnePlus 5 to feature Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM: Report

As for camera specifications, OnePlus 5 will have a 16MP front camera along with 23MP rear camera. (Representational image of OnePlus 3T) As for camera specifications, OnePlus 5 will have a 16MP front camera along with 23MP rear camera. (Representational image of OnePlus 3T)

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone – OnePlus 5 – and rumours surrounding the smartphone have started to surface online. According to a report in South Korea’s Korea Portal OnePlus 5 will come with top of the line specifications to compete with Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone Galaxy S8.

According to the report, OnePlus 5 will run Android 7.0 Nougat. It is said to feature a dual edged curved display as seen on Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphone. OnePlus 5 could have a glass and aluminium body and USB Type-C for connectivity. OnePlus is rumoured to be powered by Snapdragon 835 processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Further, OnePlus is said to launch another variant with 128GB internal storage, which will be expandable up to 256GB.

As for camera specifications, OnePlus 5 will have a 16MP front camera along with 23MP rear camera. The battery is said to be 4,000mAh that will support company’s Dash Charge technology for charging. The site doesn’t reveal information about launch date or pricing on the OnePlus 5. Of course, the details need to be taken with a pinch of salt as its authenticity can’t be verified.

With OnePlus 5, the company is said to skip number 4 in its smartphone series. The last smartphone from OnePlus’ kitty was OnePlus 3T, an upgraded version of OnePlus 3. The company is rumoured to skip the number ‘four’ and jump directly to ‘five’ for its next smartphone.

OnePlus 3T was launched in India at Rs 29,999. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor clocked at 2.35Ghz coupled with 6GB RAM. The smartphone has a meta unibody design and looks exactly like OnePlus 3. It features a a 5.5 inch Full HD AMOLED (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 401 ppi pixel density. OnePlus 3T has a Corning Gorilla Glass 4 cover for protection against scratches.

In our review, we said gaming and multi-tasking is not an issue on this phone. Apps open quickly, and running games like Asphalt 8 all works well. Antutu puts OnePlus 3T in top four smartphones, which is impressive. OnePlus 3T has an excellent battery life as well, which easily lasts for more than a day.

The rear camera on the OnePlus 3T is 16MP with the Sony IMX 298 Sensor. It has a Sapphire crystal lens cover. In our review, we called it one of the best rear cameras you’ll get for under Rs 35,000 mark. OnePlus 3T OnePlus 3T has USB 2.0 Type-C charging port, dual-nano SIM slot and 3.5 mm headphone jack. This is a 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone in India.

