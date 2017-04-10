OnePlus 5 to feature 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 processor: Report

OnePlus 3T was only released in December, but with the latest model featuring only minor upgrades, many fans are already looking ahead to the next-gen model. Evidently, the company could skip the number 4 , as it’s considered bad luck in China, and go straight to the OnePlus 5. Like its past phones, the upcoming flagship will be a high-end device, featuring the latest hardware specifications and features.
A new report from Chinese publication PCPop claims that the smartphone will ship with 8GB RAM. In contrast, the existing OnePlus 3T has 6GB RAM. Plus, OnePlus 5 will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor – the octa-core Snapdragon 835 along with the Adreno 540 GPU. Additionally, the smartphone might feature smaller bezels compared to its predecessor and even come with a dual-camera setup on the back.
OnePlus 3T was warmly received after its release in December last year, for its top-of-the-line hardware specifications and impressive performance. So it’s no wonder that fanboys have been eagerly waiting for the new OnePlus since the 3T’s launch.
Definitely, we might going to see a high-end smartphone from OnePlus this year. However, everyone seems to agree that the OnePlus 5 will come out in late May or early June. OnePlus hasn’t yet indicated when it plans to unveil its new smartphone, but the OnePlus 5 is one of the worst-kept secrets in tech. While there’s no way to verify these details for the time being, but if accurate, OnePlus 5 might actually manage to impressive many.
