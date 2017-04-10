OnePlus 5 to feature 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 processor: Report

OnePlus 5 is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB RAM. OnePlus 5 is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB RAM.

OnePlus 3T was only released in December, but with the latest model featuring only minor upgrades, many fans are already looking ahead to the next-gen model. Evidently, the company could skip the number 4 , as it’s considered bad luck in China, and go straight to the OnePlus 5. Like its past phones, the upcoming flagship will be a high-end device, featuring the latest hardware specifications and features.

A new report from Chinese publication PCPop claims that the smartphone will ship with 8GB RAM. In contrast, the existing OnePlus 3T has 6GB RAM. Plus, OnePlus 5 will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor – the octa-core Snapdragon 835 along with the Adreno 540 GPU. Additionally, the smartphone might feature smaller bezels compared to its predecessor and even come with a dual-camera setup on the back.

OnePlus 3T was warmly received after its release in December last year, for its top-of-the-line hardware specifications and impressive performance. So it’s no wonder that fanboys have been eagerly waiting for the new OnePlus since the 3T’s launch.

Definitely, we might going to see a high-end smartphone from OnePlus this year. However, everyone seems to agree that the OnePlus 5 will come out in late May or early June. OnePlus hasn’t yet indicated when it plans to unveil its new smartphone, but the OnePlus 5 is one of the worst-kept secrets in tech. While there’s no way to verify these details for the time being, but if accurate, OnePlus 5 might actually manage to impressive many.

