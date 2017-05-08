OnePlus 5 to feature 8GB RAM, claims leaked screenshot on Weibo

OnePlus 5 might just sport 8GB RAM, according to a new leaked screenshot shared on Weibo. OnePlus 5 might just sport 8GB RAM, according to a new leaked screenshot shared on Weibo.

OnePlus 5 might just sport 8GB of RAM, according to new leaks coming out of China. A post on China’s Weibo includes a screenshot of the settings page of what it claims is the actual OnePlus 5, and it displays the total RAM on this smartphone.

The leaked Weibo screenshot was first shared by AndroidPure, and it pegs the storage at 128GB along with 8GB RAM, Hydrogen OS on Android 7.1.2. As always leaks from Weibo need to be taken with a pinch of salt, and we’ve seen quite a few around OnePlus 5 take place. The leaked screenshot doesn’t quite mention OnePlus anywhere in the settings.

It will be interesting to see OnePlus go for 8GB RAM; it was one of earlier manufacturers to add 6GB RAM on the OnePlus 3 when it launched. However, the question will be how OnePlus uses this RAM on the phone.

An earlier leak on Weibo had claim the OnePlus 5 won’t have a vertical dual-rear camera, but rather a horizontally placed dual-rear camera. OnePlus 5 camera samples were also leaked on Weibo earlier.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had posted on Weibo saying the new phone will be ‘a big surprise’ for users, though he didn’t specify anything else. The phone will be launching this Summer and the company has confirmed this timeline. OnePlus 3 launched in June 2016, so the OnePlus 5 should be available around this timeline.

In terms of other specifications, OnePlus 5 will feature a 5.5-inch Full HD sAMOLED display. The 2K display looks unlikely. The phone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is an octa-core one, and clocked at 2.35Ghz. OnePlus could also introduce a 256GB version of the phone with 8GB RAM.

OnePlus 5 will likely feature a bigger 3600 mAh battery, compared to the 3400 mAh one we saw on the older phone. This could be possible given the OnePlus 5 will have more space to accommodate a larger battery, thanks to the new 10nm Snapdragon 835 processor.

We’ll have to wait and see if OnePlus will get rid of the headphone jack on this one, like Xiaomi has done with the Mi 6.

