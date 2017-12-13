OnePlus 5 starts receiving OxygenOS 4.5.15 update with October Android security patch

OnePlus has started to roll out OxygenOS 4.5.15 update for OnePlus 5 smartphone. OnePlus has started to roll out OxygenOS 4.5.15 update for OnePlus 5 smartphone.

OnePlus has started to roll out OxygenOS 4.5.15 update for OnePlus 5 smartphone. The OTA (over-the-air) upgrade has a file size of 74MB, and it brings with it updated Android security patch for October along with fix to a few other issues. The update is incremental and it has already started to reach a small percentage of users, with broader rollout expected in a few days.

OnePlus 5 users should get a notification for the OxygenOS 4.5.15 update. It can be checked for manually in ‘System updates’ tab of the ‘Settings’ menu. If the update has arrived for your smartphone, you should be able to download and install. It is best to back up your data before uploading. OnePlus 5 users who do install the update and face any software issues can give feedback and report bugs on company’s feedback forum.

OnePlus 5 OxygenOS 4.5.15 update improves on GPS and fixes issue of not able to set customised alarm ringtone. It also contains general bug fixes and fixes issue of sharing emoji from Bitmoji.

Meanwhile, first Open Beta build based on Android 8.0 Oreo can now be downloaded on OnePlus 5. The update includes an upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo, which adds features like Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and notification channels, as well as OnePlus’ Parallel Apps, Quick Settings design, updated security patch for October, and more.

However, OnePlus 5 users are recommended to read all instructions before downloading the software on the phone, given this a beta software and is likely to be full of bugs. The Open beta build is available for download on company’s forum post.

