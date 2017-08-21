OnePlus 5 Slate Gray colour variant with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage launched in India

OnePlus 5 is now available in a new Slate Grey colour option with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. OnePlus 5 is now available in a new Slate Grey colour option with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

A few months after it released, OnePlus 5 is now available in a new Slate Gray colour option in India. Space Gray will join the already available Midnight Black and Soft Gold finishes. The Slate Grey color variant of the OnePlus 5 is priced at Rs 37,999, and users can grab the phone from Amazon India during OnePlus Super Seller Week on the e-commerce site from August 21 to August 25. Alternatively, you can purchase the smartphone with a new finish from oneplusstore.in.

Just remember, the Slate Gray color variant is available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Midnight Black option is also available with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, while the recently released Soft Gold option can only be purchased in 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option. The latter color variant of the OnePlus 5 is priced at Rs 32,999.

As a part of the OnePlus Super Seller week, Amazon India is offering special offers on Cleartrip on the purchase of any OnePlus device. For instance, OnePlus 5 users can get Rs 2000 off on Exchange, No Cost EMI options on credit cards, and Rs. 1500 on the use of Amazon Pay Account, American Express card or Amazon Gift Card. At the same time, OnePlus 3T is available at a discounted price of Rs 27,999. Similar exchange and No Cost EMI options will be applicable on the OnePlus 3T.

OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor and comes with two RAM and storage variants: 6GB RAM+64GB storage and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s no microSD card slot on the OnePlus 5. OnePlus 5 has a dual rear camera with 16MP +20MP setup. It has a 16-megapixel front camera with a selfie flash. The device comes with a 3300mAh battery with support of Dash charging as well.

Earlier this year, in June, OnePlus had announced that its flagship, the OnePlus 5, was the the highest revenue-grossing smartphone on Amazon India. OnePlus 5 has proved to be a successful smartphone from the Chinese smartphone company.

