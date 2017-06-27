OnePlus 5 goes on sale: So who should be considering this device?

OnePlus 5 is now officially on sale in India at a price of Rs 32,999, but who should consider it for upgrade? OnePlus 5 is now officially on sale in India at a price of Rs 32,999, but who should consider it for upgrade?

OnePlus 5 is now officially on sale in India at a price of Rs 32,999. This is for the base variant, you want more RAM, 8GB to be precise, then be prepared to pay more (Rs 37,999). OnePlus isn’t going for an offline retail strategy in India, it is sticking with the online only on model.

The phone will be available on Amazon India, and OnePlus India online store. While the OnePlus 5 boasts of some great specifications, is this phone worth your money and should you consider upgrading? We breakdown some points to keep in mind before buying.

OnePlus 5 Performance

OnePlus 5 has beefed up specifications, and it does delivers well on the performance front. The phone has 6GB/8GB RAM on board, which is more than enough to meet the daily needs of users. Plus it runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and is priced under Rs 40,000.

Most of other flagships with this processor are priced above Rs 50,000 in the market. For example, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, HTC U11 also run the Snapdragon 835, but these are not as affordable. Also this is perhaps the cheapest phone one can buy which has 8GB RAM on board. The pricing of this device coupled with the specifications makes it a good value for money right now.

Overall on the performance front, OnePlus 5 doesn’t heat up, no matter how much you push this device, and we saw in this our review. In our daily use, we’ve not faced any app crashes, animations are smooth and the device responds quickly.

OnePlus 5 Oxygen OS

OnePlus 5 runs OxygenOS with a UI, which is far better than what most players offer in the market. It is very light, and the experience is nearly stock Android UI, which is to be appreciated. OnePlus has added new features to OxygenOS like a reading mode, which is similar to an e-reader and opts for a monochrome tone. In this mode, the phone adjusts the display temperature depending on the ambient lighting and environment.

OxygenOS also comes with a Gaming Do Not Disturb mode, Night Mode that can be adjusted automatically, customizable vibrations, and gesture support as well.

OnePlus 5 Battery

OnePlus 5 has a battery performance that should keep most users happy. Yes, OnePlus 5 comes with a 3300 mAh battery, which is slightly smaller than the 3400 mAh one we saw on the OnePlus 3T. But, the introduction of the power efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with its 10nm FinFET design has meant improved battery usage.

With moderate usage, this phone can easily last more than day as we’ve seen in our current usage. With heavy duty usage, you can expect this phone to easily last a full day. Also there’s Dash Charge, which ensures a fast charge on the phone. OnePlus is promising half a day’s power with just 30 minutes of charging. Though keep in mind, this is a bulky charger.

OnePlus 5 Features that still need to be perfected

OnePlus 5 dual rear camera

Now OnePlus 5 adopts a dual rear camera (16MP + 20MP set up) offering portrait mode, where the background gets blurred and the object is in focus. There’s also a Pro mode, which lets users tinker with white balance, ISO, etc and the camera can let you shoot in RAW format as well. One major issue with the OnePlus 5 camera is the lack of OIS, which makes shooting steady videos a difficult task. OnePlus 5 is using EIS (electronic image stabilization) instead.

The dual rear camera is also far from perfect as we’ve seen in tests, and the company is facing criticisms over the implementation. OnePlus recently pushed out an update for camera optimizations, but they haven’t specified what it really fixes in the software. OnePlus 5 dual rear camera is a new feature on the phone, and it will take the company some time to perfect this. However for regular stills and photos, the OnePlus 5 delivers well. But when it comes to low-light performance, the OnePlus 5 still can’t beat flagship phones like Samsung Galaxy S8, Apple iPhone 7 Plus, etc.

OnePlus 5: Water resistance, no microSD card

Unlike other flagship phones, OnePlus has not advertised water resistance rating for this smartphone. This is being seen as miss, given most flagships nowadays are touting some rating around this feature. However, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau says the phone does have some form of water protection, but it is not covered by warranty. He also told Indianexpress.com, the reason they’ve skipped this is because it would have made the device bulky, and they don’t think it is such an important feature.

OnePlus 5: Should OnePlus 3, 3T owners upgrade?

OnePlus 3, 3T owners are probably confused whether they should upgrade to OnePlus 5. If you’re worried about software update for OnePlus 3,3T, the company has promised Android O for these phones. OnePlus 3T users might not see the need for upgrade and rightly so, given the smartphone has good performance and battery life. It runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821, which you can’t dismiss as outdated so soon, and there’s 6GB RAM on board as well. Both OnePlus 3, 3T support Dash Charging, and battery life has been dependable on these phones.

It only makes sense for OnePlus 3 or 3T users to upgrade, if you’re getting a good exchange value when you buy the new phone. Currently Amazon is offering around Rs 2,900 off on OnePlus 3, if you hand this over to purchase the new OnePlus 5 smartphone. No exchange is being offered on OnePlus 3T. It is on the lower side for a phone that’s just a year old. OnePlus 2 users can get Rs 2000 off, while OnePlus One users will get Rs 1000 off.

In our opinion, OnePlus 3 generation can wait to upgrade, unless you really want that dual rear camera setup, and 8GB RAM. For others on the list, who have been looking for a new smartphone in the under Rs 35,000 price range, OnePlus 5 is currently the most solid option on the market.

