OnePlus 5 running Android 8.0 Oreo spotted on Geekbench

OnePlus 5 running Android 8.0 Oreo has been spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench, suggesting the latest software update is being tested on OnePlus 5 within a closed-group beta. OnePlus has already announced that apart from OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will also be upgraded to Oreo. Earlier this month, OnePlus started rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo update for OnePlus 3 smartphone via the closed beta group. Now, it looks like the latest Android OS will make it to OnePlus 5 soon.

Google’s Android Oreo started rolling out for Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones along with Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, and Pixel C tablet devices early September. It brings with several features like an improved battery performance, picture-in-picture option for several apps, and improved notifications channel.

OnePlus 5 is company’s latest smartphone, and it comes with high-end specifications such as Snapdragon 835 processor, dual rear cameras, and 8GB RAM. It gets a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 coating on the front. It sports a metal unibody design, and fingerprint sensor is embedded into the home button. This is a 4G VoLTE-enabled phone that supports two SIM cards.

OnePlus 5 is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 2.45GHz. It comes in two variants – one with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and another with 8GB RAM+128GB storage. The base model starts at Rs 32,999 in India, while the 8GB RAM option comes at Rs 37,999.

In terms of camera, OnePlus 5 features dual 16MP+20MP sensors at the back. Other features include Portrait mode, 8X zoom, 2X for Portrait mode, support for 4K video recording, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), and more. The rear camera has f/1.7 aperture, Smart Capture, Pro mode, and auto focus as well. The front camera is 16MP with selfie flash.

OnePlus 5 ships with a 3,300mAh battery, and it supports OnePlus’ Dash Charge technology. The device measures 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25mm, and it weighs 153 grams. Sensors on OnePlus 5 include: Fingerprint Sensor, Hall Sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, and Electronic Compass.

