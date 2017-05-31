OnePlus starts online poll for OnePlus 5 retail box design

OnePlus 5 retail box design poll on Weibo (Image credit: OnePlus Weibo) OnePlus 5 retail box design poll on Weibo (Image credit: OnePlus Weibo)

It seems OnePlus 5 launch preparations have started already. OnePlus on Wednesday started a poll on Chinese microblogging site Weibo for users to select the style of box that they would like to see for upcoming OnePlus 5.

The company has put up eight retail box design for the poll with different possible font design of number ‘5’, and two colour combinations of box, logo and printing in Red & White. All boxes have ‘5’ written along with OnePlus logo, whereas only one retail box in red gets ‘Hello 5’ written instead. So, if you have a Weibo account then you can also head over to cast your vote for the poll.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 5 is launching this summer, but ahead of the release the company is also putting up teasers to keep consumers interested. A couple of days back, it revealed first camera samples of OnePlus 5, which looked great. It has also announced a partnership with DxOLabs to ‘enhance photography experience’ on the OnePlus 5.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but almost all leaks have tipped OnePlus 5 to feature a dual rear camera setup, which is expected to be either 16-megapixel or 12-megapixel camera sensors. But what is confirmed, the next flagship killer OnePlus 5 will feature latest Snapdragon 835 (octa-core 2.35GHz) and there will still be a headphone jack.

About the RAM, it is widely rumoured to feature a 6GB RAM for storage variants of 64GB and 128GB. However, there might be another 8GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 5 sporting 256GB of internal storage. The display is likely to remain 5.5-inch in size but with 2K (1440 x 2560 pixels) resolution, instead of full-HD (1080p).

