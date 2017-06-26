OnePlus 5 gets OxygenOS 4.5.2 update, brings camera optimizations and more

OnePlus 5 runs Android 7.1.1 based Oxygen OS OnePlus 5 runs Android 7.1.1 based Oxygen OS

The newly launched OnePlus 5 is now receiving its first official OTA update since launch. The company did send an update silently on the launch day, but it’s the first time that OnePlus on its forum has noted it. The smartphone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Oxygen OS out-of-the-box.

OnePlus’ official forum on Monday noted that it is now rolling out the OxygenOS 4.5.2 OTA for OnePlus 5 globally. The update brings camera optimization, Bluetooth stability, network and system stability, and compatibility with third-party apps. It also fixes app installation issue and system update failure problem. As always, OnePlus will be asking users for feedback through bug reporting forum.

The OxygenOS 4.5.2 OTA for OnePlus 5 is also rolling out in India. If you own a OnePlus 5, but do not see an update notification yet, then try looking for update by manually going to phone’s settings in About phone section. The update in India comes with build number A5000_22_170624 and is only 36MB in size.

OnePlus 5 in India starts at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant come at Rs 37,999. OnePlus conducted an early access sale on Amazon on the India launch day on June 22 for some time. Now the phone will be exclusively available via open sales from June 27, 4:30 PM on Amazon India.

All OnePlus 5 users can also apply for a 12-month accidental damage insurance by downloading the Kotak 811 saving account and activating it with an initial deposit of Rs 1000 in the introductory period. OnePlus 5 is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. It’s a dual-SIM smartphone with support for 4G VoLTE. There’s no microSD card support. OnePlus 5 comes with a 3,300mAh battery and supports company’s Dash Charge technology.

OnePlus 5 comes with the new dual camera setup as well, which has a 16MP with 20MP camera. The front camera is 16MP with a selfie flash as well. OnePlus 5’s camera has a portrait mode like the iPhone 7 Plus, where the background is blurred, and the object comes in sharp focus. OnePlus has not specified what the camera optimizations are offered by the latest update.

