OnePlus 5 receives Android Oreo-based OxygenOS Open Beta 2

After releasing first Open Beta build based on Android 8.0 Oreo for OnePlus 5 in November, the company has now rolled out the second beta build for the smartphone. The Open Beta 2 for OnePlus 5 introduces changes to the launcher along with camera app, file manager and system improvements. It also brings with it updated Android security patch to November as well as general bug fixes and stability improvements.

“We are super excited to announce another Open Beta Program for the OnePlus 5 today! This Open Beta build based on Android 8.0 for the OnePlus 5 is available for download now,” Teja Naga Bharan, OnePlus staff memeber at a OnePlus user forum, said.

Given this a beta software and not a stable version, it’s likely to be full of bugs. OnePlus 5 users can head over to the company’s forum post and download the Open beta build 2. Also, make sure to read all the instructions before downloading the beta software on the phone.

OnePlus’ Open Beta 2 for OnePlus 5 fixes widget and shortcut issues in the launcher of the smartphone. Camera app improvements include changes in its user-interface. Additionally, OnePlus has added f4v format in video category, and introduced speed improvements while deleting massive files.

As for system changes, people get improvements in Reading mode, vibration and Bluetooth audio. Also, parallel apps bugs and reboot issue when using Picture in Picture mode have been fixed in the latest Open Beta.

Notably, OnePlus 5 will be discontinued in favor of the latest flagship OnePlus 5T, which is now available for purchase in India. OnePlus 5T with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 32,999. The top-tier model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 37,999.

