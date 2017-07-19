OnePlus 5 reboots when emergency number is dialed, claim users

OnePlus 5 users are complaining of a new issue, where the smartphone reboots itself when an emergency number is dialed. OnePlus 5 users are complaining of a new issue, where the smartphone reboots itself when an emergency number is dialed.

OnePlus 5 users are complaining of a new issue, where the smartphone reboots itself when an emergency number is dialed. Users have taken to Reddit to discuss the problem, and some believe that a new bug is causing the issue. The problem was first spotted by Facebook user Nick Morrelli, who also posted a video highlighting the issue.

Another Reddit user who goes by the name Seattle_Horn wrote, “I had to dial 911 on my OP5 yesterday (saw a building on fire a few blocks away) and both times I tried my phone rebooted on me.” The problem doesn’t seem to be restricted to the number ‘911’ as the OnePlus 5 users in the UK seem to be affected as well. “Just tried this with mine in the UK (checked over the radio to the police control room first of it was okay, we have a radio at work for the police) and it did the same thing, this is not a good thing for Oneplus,” wrote Blueeyedfoxie on Reddit.

Meanwhile, OnePlus took to Reddit to release an official update on the issue. Company’s statement read:

“We understand many users on Reddit are waiting for the feedback from OnePlus. Here’s the latest update that we can share with you: We have contacted the customer and are currently looking into the issue. We ask anyone experiencing a similar situation to contact us at support@oneplus.net. Let me know if you have any questions. Thanks, David”

It is unclear how many OnePlus 5 devices globally have been affected by the bug, and if the company is planning to roll out an update to fix it. Going by reports, inability to dial an emergency number from OnePlus 5 seems like a serious problem, something that needs to be taken care of quickly.

This is not the first time that OnePlus 5 users are facing issues with the device. A while back, users complained of a ‘Jelly Scrolling’ issue which created a visual effect of compressing on OnePlus 5 screen when users scroll vertically through it. The company acknowledged the issue, but added that a subtle visual effect on devices is normal.

OnePlus 5 was unveiled on June 20, and the smartphone made its way into India on June 22. The highlight of the flagship smartphone is its dual rear cameras (16MP+20MP ). It is powered bu an Octa-core processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and comes in two storage variants – one with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and another with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. OnePlus 5 gets a 5.5-inch Full HD display, and fingerprint scanner is embedded into the home button. This is 4G VoLTE-enabled, and supports two SIM cards.

