OnePlus 5 pricing details leaked ahead of launch, start at Rs 32999

As the launch date of the alleged OnePlus 5 draws closer, the number of leaks we’re seeing are also increasing. With just one day to go until OnePlus 5 goes official , a new poster leaked out of China reveals the official pricing for the smartphone in India.

As per a Weibo forum, OnePlus 5 is going to be an Amazon exclusive in India. It also mentions that the 64GB variant with 6GB RAM will cost Rs 32,999, while the 128GB model with 8GB RAM will be priced around Rs 37,999. The leaked poster also confirms that the upcoming smartphone will made available on Amazon India at 4:30 pm (IST) on June 22. This is certainly a possibility given that the phone will be launched in India on June 22 at 2 pm (IST).

Just a day back, the company ran a TV spot during the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2017 final match. It was for the first time the company provided the first full view of the phone, showing off the design with a slightly curved edges, dual-rear cameras, antenna lines on the top and bottom on the rear, front fingerprint scanner, and a full metal body.

Earlier in the week, OnePlus posted a video on its official YouTube channel, featuring Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan. The megastar was seen unboxing a new device, presumably the OnePlus 5.

In a short span of time, OnePlus 5 has become the most hyped smartphone to hit the markets. The flagship smartphone, which will succeed OnePlus 3, is rumoured to come with a 5.5-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB/8GB RAM with 64GB/128GB storage variants, dual rear cameras, and a 3,600mAh battery. OnePlus 5 will run on Android 7.1 Nougat with the company’s native Oxygen OS on top.

Reports speculate OnePlus 5 will start at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM model, while the 8GB variant will likely to cost around Rs 38,000. The company’s hasn’t confirmed the price of the phone for the Indian market, but the global launch is taking place tomorrow at 9:30 pm (IST). Meanwhile, the India launch will happen on June 22 in Mumbai and the event will be open to OnePlus fans as well.

