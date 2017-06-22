OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 3T: What are the differences and is it worth upgrading?

OnePlus 5 has been launched officially in India, and starting today you will be able to purchase the phone from Amazon. OnePlus 5 has been launched officially in India, and starting today you will be able to purchase the phone from Amazon.

OnePlus 5 has been launched officially in India, and starting today you will be able to purchase the phone from Amazon. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 37,999. There’s another variant of OnePlus 5 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage that’s up for sale at a price of Rs 32,999.

OnePlus’ next-generation smartphone has earned positive to mixed reviews from the critics. Many of those reviewers have praised OnePlus 5 for its performance. Reviewers were also impressed by the phone’s build. Still, some were a bit concerned with the device’s camera performance.

OnePlus 5 brings with its several new changes, such as a more premium design,improved cameras, and enhanced processing capabilities. And let’s not forget the top-end smartphone also comes with a high price tag. But the last year’s OnePlus 3T is equally good, and it’s even cheaper to buy. Which can give you a real confusion if you’re looking to buy a new smartphone.

We’ve put together the two smartphones head-to-head to see if it really is worth upgrading to the latest OnePlus 5. Readers should, however, note that the comparison is done strictly on the basis on the specifications, as opposed to performance of the two devices.

OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 3T Design, display

OnePlus 5 has an aluminum build with rounded edges and it comes in Midnight Black and Slate Grey color options. The phone features a horizontally-stacked dual camera on the rear, while you will notice a fingerprint scanner on the front embedded within a capacitive button, like the OnePlus 3T. The antenna bands wrap around the top and bottom of the handset, while the USB Type-C port is present at the bottom along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The OnePlus 5 measures 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25mm in terms of thickness and weighs at 153 grams.

OnePlus 3T on the other hand also comes with a full metal bodied design. However, unlike the OnePlus 5, it appears to be more square shaped. OnePlus 3T measures 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.35mm and weigh 158 grams, making it a slightly taller and a bit heavy than the OnePlus 5. OnePlus 3T has a refreshing design, whereas the OnePlus 5 resembles a lot the iPhone 7 Plus.

OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5-inch FHD (1920×1080) AMOLED display, like the OnePlus 3T. The new flagship does comes with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection however, while the OnePlus 3T features the standard Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection.

OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 3T Hardware, battery

OnePlus 5 boasts the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and it is available with either 64GB storage and 6GB RAM, or 128GB storage with 8GB RAM. There is a 3300mAh non-removable battery as well and Dash Charge is also present for quick charging via USB Type-C.

OnePlus 3T on the other hand features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage. The smartphone does have a larger battery than the OnePlus 5 with a 3400mAh capacity complete with Dash Charge support. Both the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3T don’t come with a microSD card slot for memory expansion.



OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 3T Cameras

OnePlus 5’s big selling point is its camera, according to OnePlus. The device sports a 16-megapixel Sony sensor with a f/1.7 aperture that’s said to capture 34 per cent more light than the OnePlus 3T, paired with a 20-megapixel telephoto lens with a f/2.6 aperture. OnePlus 5’s camera also boasts Fast AF, which the company claims make it 40 per cent faster than the OnePlus 3T. And of course there is a portrait mode for bokeh shots, up to 8x zoom, a dual-LED flash and 4K video support

In contrast , OnePlus 3T offers a 16-megapixel single rear sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, OIS, autofocus , as well as 4K video recording. Both phones offer a 16-megapixel shooter on the front for selfies and video calling.

OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 3T Software

OnePlus 5 runs on OxygenOS, a modified version of Android based on Nougat 7.1.1. OnePlus 3T on the other hand runs on Oxygen OS, meaning the software experince on both phones should be similar. OnePlus 5 does offer a few more software features like reading mode, expanded screenshots, translucent app drawer and auto night mode. Though we are not sure of the OnePlus 3T will get the all the new features with an update.

OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 3T Price

OnePlus 5 with 6GB RAM/64GB storage is slightly more expensive than the OnePlus 3T. The 64GB model is available for Rs 32,999, while the 128GB model will cost Rs 37,999. Meanwhile, OnePlus 3T cost Rs 29,999 for the 64GB model. OnePlus has recently stopped selling the 128GB model in India.

OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 3T Conclusion

OnePlus 5 is indeed a top-notch Android smartphone in every sense. It’s got a lot of raw power that will make you excited. Still, it doesn’t offer a solid reason to upgrade for someone who already use the OnePlus 3T as a daily driver. If you’re someone who has got the OnePlus 2 in the past and is looking for an upgrade, OnePlus 5 is the handset to go for.

