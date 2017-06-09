OnePlus 5 pricing for India leaked, to start at Rs 32,999?

OnePlus 5 will launch in India on June 22, and it looks like the India pricing of the phone has been revealed online. OnePlus 5 will launch in India on June 22, and it looks like the India pricing of the phone has been revealed online.

OnePlus 5 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2017, and it launches on June 20, while the India event is taking place on June 22. We already know there’s an 8GB RAM version of this phone, and OnePlus has itself given an official look at the phone and its dual rear camera setup. Now it looks like OnePlus 5 India pricing has been leaked online.

A report on True Tech has posted the pricing of the upcoming OnePlus, claiming the 6GB RAM+64GB storage version will start at Rs 32,999, while the 8GB RAM version with 128GB storage space will cost Rs 37,999. There’s no way of officially confirming this price, but this appears to be in line with earlier reports which have claimed a higher price for the new OnePlus 5.

On the OnePlus thread forum, users have also pointed out how the price of the OnePlus 5 in euros was leaked, and this was pegged at €550 in Finland. The pricing is based on a festival’s tickets, where OnePlus 5 is included in the cost of two VIP tickets.

Earlier reports had claimed OnePlus 5 will come with a higher price tag, and pushing into $600 range. To put things in perspective, the OnePlus 3 launched in India at a start price of Rs 27,999 for the 64GB storage version. OnePlus 3T was launched at Rs 29,999 for the 64GB variant, and a price tag of Rs 34,999 for the 128GB version.

Overall it looks like OnePlus 5 might cross the Rs 30,000 start mark this year, which will be interesting. OnePlus has been known as the affordable flagship, and for a lot of users this higher pricing might not go down so well. However, even with the Rs 37,999 price for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, OnePlus 5 will still be cheapest phone in the market with a Snapdragon 835 processor.

OnePlus 5 is supposed to come with a 5.5-inch full HD display, 6GB/8GB RAM variants, and yes a dual-rear camera on the back. OnePlus today showcased the official image of the device, and has also put out an audio comparison of the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 5, claiming the new phone is much better on this front.

