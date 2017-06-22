OnePlus 5 price in India, Amazon sale date, details, features, and specifications

OnePlus has been launched in India and it starts at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage version. OnePlus 5 with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will set back users to Rs 37,999. OnePlus has been launched in India and it starts at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage version. OnePlus 5 with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will set back users to Rs 37,999.

OnePlus has been launched in India and it starts at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage version. OnePlus 5 with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will set back users to Rs 37,999. Users can get an early access to OnePlus 5 exclusively on Amazon from 4:30 PM, while open sale begins June 27. OnePlus 5 has crossed one million ‘Notify me’ requests on Amazon, said company. Additionally Oxygen OS team has worked with Paytm to provide Quick Pay to Indian users.

All OnePlus 5 users will also get a complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance by downloading the Kotak 811 saving account and activating it with an initial deposit of Rs 1000 in the introductory period. Additionally, SBI credit card and debit card users are eligible for a Rs 1,500 cashback on purchase of OnePlus 5 through any authorized sales channel till June 28.

OnePlus 5 will be available in Midnight Black and Slate Gray colour options. OnePlus has launched new covers for the smartphone as well, which includes Rosewood, Karbon Bumper and more. OnePlus will host pop-up events in four Indian cities for users who want to buy and experience the new OnePlus 5. Pop-up events are scheduled in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai from June 23 to June 25.

OnePlus 5 gets dual rear cameras – 16MP+20MP telephoto lens – which is also the highlight of the device. OnePlus is bringing Portrait mode to OnePlus 5, and users can zoom up to 2X while using the mode. OnePlus 5 is capable of capturing ‘bokeh’ style photos. Further, the rear camera in OnePlus 5 offers features like 8X zoom, 4K video recording with Electronic Image Stabilization, f/1.7 aperture, Smart Capture, Pro mode, and auto focus. OnePlus 5 features a 16MP front camera with selfie flash.

OnePlus 5 is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, clocked at up to 2.45GHz. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Oxygen OS. OnePlus 5 supports 4G VoLTE, and this is a dual SIM smartphone. There’s no microSD card support. OnePlus 5 comes with a 3,300mAh battery and supports company’s Dash Charge technology.

OnePlus 5 gets a 5.5-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED display, protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Fingerprint scanner is embedded into the home button. There’s a 3.5mm headset jack, along with speaker grille and USB Type-C port for charging at the bottom. OnePlus 5 is 7.25mm thin, and weighs 153 grams. It measures 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25mm. Apart from fingerprint scanner, OnePlus 5 comes with Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, and Electronic Compass.

