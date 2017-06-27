OnePlus 5 Amazon sale today, price in India, launch offers, full specifications and more

OnePlus 5 price in India, Amazon sale timing, sale offers, and everything else you need to know. OnePlus 5 price in India, Amazon sale timing, sale offers, and everything else you need to know.

OnePlus 5 has officially gone on sale on Amazon India today. OnePlus 5’s price in India is Rs 32,999 for the base 6GB RAM variant, while the more expensive 8GB RAM version costs Rs 37,999. OnePlus 5 is Amazon exclusive in India, and will also be available on the OnePlus India store online. OnePlus 5 won’t be available in offline retail stores in India. Here’s a look at the price of the OnePlus 5, launch offers, full specifications and everything else to note.

OnePlus 5 price in India, launch offers

OnePlus 5’s price in India is Rs 32,999 and you’ll get the 6GB RAM+64GB storage version. Remember OnePlus 5 doesn’t have a microSD slot. The 8GB RAM+128GB version is priced at Rs 37,999. OnePlus 5 is launching in two colours: Matte Black and Slate Grey. Amazon India has quite a few a launch offers on the website for the OnePlus 5. SBI Debit, Credit card users are getting a flat Rs 1500 cashback on the OnePlus 5. This offer is valid only for the next two day, June 27 and June 28.

OnePlus 5 buyers on the Vodafone network can get up to 45 GB of data free for the network. Users who purchase OnePlus 5 from Amazon India and get a 1GB or above 4G data pack on their Vodafone number will get 9 GB additional free 4G data for the next five recharges, which comes to a total of 45GB. The offer is only valid from June 22, 2017 to September 30, 2017. Further postpaid customers will also get 9GB data extra for the next five bill cycles, and those on Red plans will get an extra 10GB data per month for a period of three months.

OnePlus 5 buyers who sign into the Kindle App will get Rs 500 promotional credit. This credit can be used to purchase books on Kindle. Users have login on the Kindle app between June 22 and July 31, 2017 to avail the offer. Amazon will also give Prime Video users Rs 250 balance on their Amazon Pay Balance, if they sign into the app on their OnePlus 5 device. Users need to be subscribed to Amazon Prime subscription, and you’ll need to watch a video on Amazon Prime Video app for the balance to be credited.

OnePlus 5 users can also get 12 month accidental damage Insurance via Servify. For this, you’ll have to download the Kotak 811 savings account, and activate it with a deposit of Rs 1,000. The offer is valid till December 31, 2017. Kotak 811 is a digital bank account, and you get 6 per cent interest, a virtual debit card with this as well. Essentially the accidental damage is not free, and you’ll have to pay Rs 1,000 to set up an account, and then claim this offer.

OnePlus 5 Specifications

On the design front, OnePlus 5 is only 7.25mm thin, and weighs 153 grams. OnePlus 5 comes with a 5.5-inch is Full HD Optic AMOLED display, which has a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front. The OnePlus 5 display now supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut as well.

OnePlus 5 runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is an octa-core one with a 10nm FinFET design and has clock speeds of up to 2.45GHz. OnePlus 5 comes with two RAM and storage variants: 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage. There’s no microSD slot on this smartphone.

OnePlus 5 has a dual rear camera with 16MP + 20MP setup. The 16MP camera is the wide angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and the 20MP secondary sensor has the telephoto lens with aperture f/2.6. However, OnePlus 5’s rear camera doesn’t have OIS built into it. OnePlus 5 has a portrait mode, where the background can be blurred to put the object, person in sharp focus. The front camera is 16MP with a selfie flash as well.

OnePlus 5 comes with a 3300 mAh battery, and Dash Charging is supported here as well. OnePlus is promising half a day’s power with just half an hour of charging. On the software front, OnePlus 5 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Oxygen OS, and this is a dual-SIM smartphone with 4G VoLTE support.

OnePlus 5 has no water-proof rating, though tear downs have revealed there is some protection against water damage. However, the company is not advertising this. OnePlus 5 continues with 3.5mm headset jack and has a speaker grille at the bottom, along with a USB Type-C port for charging at the bottom.

