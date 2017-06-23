OnePlus 5 pop-up stores in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad: Timings, locations

OnePlus is hosting four pop-up store across four cities in India, where people can get their hands on the smartphone. OnePlus pop-up events are being held in New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. OnePlus is hosting four pop-up store across four cities in India, where people can get their hands on the smartphone. OnePlus pop-up events are being held in New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad.

OnePlus 5 went on early sale on Amazon India, and the phone is now sold out. However, OnePlus 5 will officially be on sale in India on June 27 in India on Amazon India and the OnePlus online store. But for those who want the phone before June 27, OnePlus is hosting four pop-up store across four cities in India. People can get their hands on the new smartphone here, and these OnePlus pop-up events are being held in New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad.

OnePlus 5 will be sold at these pop-up stores that the company is setting up. Of course, stocks will be limited and the company says this in the description for the stores as well. OnePlus has limited timings for each of these stores.

The first pop-up event is taking place in New Delhi today, June 23, and starts at 1 pm and goes on till 9pm in the night. OnePlus 5’s pop-event for Bengaluru and Chennai will take place on June 24. In the Bengaluru pop-up event takes place at the OnePlus Store in the city. This is the official, exclusive offline retail store from the company. OnePlus’ Bengaluru event is from 12.30 pm till 10 pm in the night.

OnePlus 5 Chennai pop-up store will be set up at Trans Car India Pvt Limited, and starts from 3 pm in the afternoon to 9pm in the night. OnePlus’ final pop-up store takes place in Hyderabad on June 25. It will take place at Indian Motorcycle, Aruna Arcade in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad from 3pm afternoon to 9pm in the night.

OnePlus also has a referral program on its India website. Users can share their unique referral link with friends or family. If their friend or family members use this code, the friend will get Rs 1000 credit for accessories when they buy a OnePlus smartphone on the oneplusstore.in. The user will get 200 referral points. OnePlus users can visit the referral hub and spend the points to get some vouchers, OnePlus accessories and gear.

OnePlus 5 starts at Rs 32,999 in India for the 6GB RAM+64GB storage version, and the 8GB RAM+ 128GB version costs Rs 37,999. OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5-inch full HD resolution display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 16MP+20MP dual rear camera, and there’s a 16MP front camera with a selfie flash. OnePlus 5 has a 3300 mAh battery with Dash Charging support and runs Android Nougat 7.1.1 with OxygenOS.

