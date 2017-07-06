OnePlus 5 Oxygen OS 4.5.5 update rolls out, brings WiFi stability, improved voice calling and more

OnePlus 5 is getting OxygenOS update 4.5.5 and here’s what it offers. OnePlus 5 is getting OxygenOS update 4.5.5 and here’s what it offers.

OnePlus 5 has got a new OxygenOS update pushing more improvements and bug fixes for the devices. OnePlus 5 went on sale in India on June 27 in the official open sale, and so far the company has rolled out two updates for the OnePlus 5. OnePlus had earlier pushed out OxygenOS 4.5.2 update, and this was soon followed with OxygenOS 4.5.3. Now OnePlus 5 4.5.5 update is also rolling out for customers. However, the OnePlus 4.5.5 update has yet to appear on any of our review units.

According to the update feature, it lists out a set of improvements and fixes WiFi connectivity issues, voice calling, and fixes video recording as well to ensure the battery drainage is less, when using this feature. OnePlus has also decreased the vibration intensity, when a user receives calls. OnePlus also says that in the update they have fixed a bug around the WiFi connection problem, where the phone would constantly display the signal was weak, even when it was not.

OnePlus has also fixed the issue where users were not able to use some apps on the IPv6 network settings. Like with other OxygenOS updates, you can just to go to Settings app on your OnePlus 5 smartphone, scroll down for System updates, and check if the OxygenOS 4.5.5 update has arrived for you. If the system shows the update, just tap on it, download the update, and reboot the phone to install.

OnePlus has put out blogpost highlighting the updates, and the full list of optimizations and bug fixes. The list of the changelog looks like this:

Optimizations:

Further improvements to Wi-Fi connectivity

Clearer voice calling

Video recording now consumes less battery

Vibration intensity when receiving calls is now tuned to a gentler level

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Wi-Fi signal consistently being displayed as weak

Fixed certain apps not able to work under IPv6 network settings

To restore connectivity to a Windows 10 PC, please turn off USB debugging prior to the upgrade

OnePlus 5 is priced at Rs 32,999 in India for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. OnePlus 5 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost users Rs 37,999, and the phone is available on Amazon India as well as the OnePlus online store. OnePlus is not looking at expanding into offline sales in India with this smartphone.

The bug fixes in the OxygenOS are not the only issues that have been spotted with OnePlus 5. OnePlus 5 users have complained of the ‘Jelly effect’ when scrolling on the smartphone, and while the company has acknowledged the same, it is said the ‘subtle effect while scrolling is normal.’

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd