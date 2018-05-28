OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 5.1.2 update: Here are the details OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 5.1.2 update: Here are the details

OnePlus is now pushing out OxygenOS 5.1.2 update for all OnePlus 5 and 5T users. This is an incremental update and not all users will see this reflected in their OnePlus device just yet. OnePlus says the broader roll out for OxygenOS 5.1.2 will take place in the coming days. Only a small percentage of users will see the update in the first phase.

The OxygenOS 5.1.2 update is an over-the-air (OTA) update and this is a big one in terms of size. OnePlus’ forum post says the update is a full ROM update and is more than 1.6 GB. OnePlus 5, 5T users should stick with WiFi when downloading the new update. The new OxygenOS 5.1.2 update brings some major changes.

These include updating the Android security patch to May 2018. The update also fixes the auto-rotation stability issue, adds a map of photos by location in Gallery and adds a new “Recently Deleted” collection as well. In the Wireless network side of things, the OxygenOS update will fix issues with connecting to Wi-Fi. In the OnePlus launcher, the new update brings the option to double-tap in order to lock screen. It also fixes an issue where microphone was not working for AKG earphones. As always OnePlus is asking for 5, 5T users to give feedback on previous version. They can do so by posting at forums.oneplus.com/feedback/.

In order to check for the update, users can go to Settings>System Updates and tap to check for an update. Make sure you are connected to the internet, preferably WiFi in order to download the update.

OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 are no longer officially being sold on Amazon India, and it is only refurbished versions of the phones which are available. OnePlus has already upgraded both phones to Android Oreo 8.1 with previous updates. Of course, the latest flagship from the company, which is the OnePlus 6 is already available for a starting price of Rs 34,999 going up all the way to Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB version. The OnePlus 6 Avengers Limited Edition is priced at Rs 44,999 and comes only in 8GB RAM + 256GB variant.

