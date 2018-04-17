OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android Oreo 8.1 with OxygenOS 5.1.0 update: Here’s how to download, install. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android Oreo 8.1 with OxygenOS 5.1.0 update: Here’s how to download, install.

OnePlus has a new update for its current flagship phones, the OnePlus 5 and 5T, which brings the latest Android Oreo 8.1 software to both phones. The update is being rolled out as an over-the-air (OTA) update, though this is an incremental roll-out. Not all OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users will see the new Android Oreo 8.1 update on their phones.

OnePlus is introducing the Android Oreo 8.1 update with its OxygenOS 5.1.0, and it also includes the April security patch from Google. Users can go to Settings on their OnePlus 5, 5T, followed by System update. Just tap on System updates, and the phone will check if the update is available for your phone. The user will need to be connected to the internet via WiFi or cellular data for the same.

The updates come with new features and bug fixes as well. The latest update also adds full-screen gesture support on the OnePlus 5T. New features on the OxygenOS 5.1.0 include changes to the gaming mode and Launcher.

One major change is to the Gaming mode on OnePlus 5 and 5T. The company is adding new optimisations in this feature, which includes power-saving and pausing adaptive brightness. It has also added a network boost feature during Gaming mode, where a network priority is given to the gaming app, which is running. OnePlus has also made changes to the Launcher, which now has category tags in the search section of the drawer app. The update also brings auto naming for folders based on category.

Also read: OnePlus 6 launch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, alert slider, notch and more

Once again OnePlus users can give their feedback to the company on the official forums regarding the update. OnePlus also says this OTA update will reach a small percentage of users today. The broader rollout will begin a few days.

While the OnePlus 5 and 5T are being upgraded, the company is also getting ready to launch its OnePlus 6 flagship. The company has confirmed OnePlus 6 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, along with an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. OnePlus 6 will be water and dust resistant, which the company confirmed in a new teaser. The position of the alert slider will also change on the OnePlus 6.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd