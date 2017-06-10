OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3 sound quality compared in official video

OnePlus 5 global launch is set for June 20, and June 22 is when the smartphone launches in India. OnePlus 5 global launch is set for June 20, and June 22 is when the smartphone launches in India.

OnePlus 5 is just days away from launch, and the company has already teased quite a lot of its features. The latest one comes in the form of a new video, put out to underline the difference in audio capturing abilities in OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 5.

OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei posted the video on company’s blog post. It reveals how OnePlus 5 can capture high resolution audio, even in extremely loud places such as a music concert. OnePlus 3 recording, on the other hand, seems to have a lot of distortion, and quality isn’t great either.

Pei posted a single 19-seconds video of a DJ playing music in a night club. The first 11 seconds is said to be recorded using OnePlus 3, while 11-seconds onward has been recorded with OnePlus 5. According to Pei, OnePlus 5 features an improved microphone that performs ‘slightly better’ in loud environments.

“We got quite a bit of feedback from OnePlus 3 and 3T users saying they wish they could capture higher quality audio in noisy settings like concerts. So on the OnePlus 5, we made it a priority to improve audio recording,” reads the blog post.

OnePlus 5 global launch is set for June 20, and June 22 is when the smartphone launches in India. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile platform has already been confirmed by the company. The highlight of OnePlus 5 will be dual rear camera setup, the first in any OnePlus smartphone. OnePlus has also partnered with DxOMark in order to enhance camera experience in OnePlus 5.

Coming to pricing, a recent report in True Tech claims that 6GB RAM+64GB storage version of OnePlus 5 will start at Rs 32,999, while the 8GB RAM version with 128GB storage space will cost Rs 37,999.

OnePlus 5 sale will begin on June 22 on Amazon India at 4.30 pm. Apart from Snapdragon 835 mobile platform, and dual rear camera setup, OnePlus 5 is expected to come with a 5.5-inch HD display, and possibly a bigger 3600 mAh battery.

