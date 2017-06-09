OnePlus 5 official image out, OnePlus announces contest for India fans

OnePlus 5 official image tweeted out by the company, and the flagship phone has a dual rear camera which is horizontally stacked. OnePlus 5 official image tweeted out by the company, and the flagship phone has a dual rear camera which is horizontally stacked.

OnePlus 5 will launch on June 20 globally, and the company has put out the first official image of the device. The image, shared by OnePlus, gives a closer look at the smartphone’s new dual-rear camera setup. Yes, it is a horizontal camera setup, and not a vertical one on the OnePlus 5. The image seems to confirm some of the newer design leaks we’ve seen around the OnePlus 5. Looks like all those reported images of a vertically stacked dual rear camera had it totally wrong.

OnePlus is clearly focusing on the camera with this new flagship. The tweeted image has the tag line, “Dual Camera. Clearer Photos.” Whether that actually lives up to the claim is something we’ll only be able to observe after reviewing the device, but there’s no doubt OnePlus is going all out to talk about the camera on this phone. OnePlus has also partnered with DxOMark in order to ensure their smartphone’s camera is the best in the market.

OnePlus’ tweet has also linked to landing page for the OnePlus 5 India launch. It looks like OnePlus is giving out official invites to the Mumbai event. The company is also hosting a contest where users can win the new OnePlus 5 phone.

OnePlus will ask users to send an SMS alert to watch the OnePlus 5 launch live on June 20. You can ask from the alert to be sent, anytime from today till June 20. Five winners will get a OnePlus 5 and all names will be announced via Facebook on June 30. To sign up for the content, you’ll need to sign in onto the OnePlus.net website with your OnePlus account or your Facebook or Gmail account.

OnePlus is also giving away invites to their Mumbai event for Rs 999 as well. This will open from June 12. Users who sign up will get a launch T-shirt, and a welcome pack which is worth Rs 10,000. This Welcome Pack includes a OnePlus travel backpack worth Rs 3,990, OnePlus sunglasses worth Rs 6000, and a OnePlus voucher worth Rs 999, which will be credited to the OnePlus account. It has to be used in three days for the purchase of OnePlus 5, says the company.

OnePlus also announced a new contest for India users to win attend the OnePlus 5 launch event in Mumbai. OnePlus also announced a new contest for India users to win attend the OnePlus 5 launch event in Mumbai.

OnePlus will also give event invite holders a special code to help them buy the OnePlus 5. Now OnePlus did away with the invite system in the past for purchasing its phones, it looks like this code might just give some users early access. If the company brings back the invite system for its new flagship, that won’t go down well with fans.

OnePlus 5 will come with the Snapdragon 835 processor, and there’s 8GB RAM on board as well, which was revealed thanks to the Amazon India page source code. OnePlus 5 will go on sale on Amazon India at 4.30 pm on June 22, and will feature a dual rear camera, 5.5-inch full HD display, 64/128GB storage, and possibly a bigger 3600 mAh battery.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd